Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana have issued a plea to those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 to “pay it forward” by donating COVID convalescent plasma.
COVID convalescent plasma is a blood-related therapy used by hospitals to treat the most severely affected patients. The donated plasma contains antibodies that can help seriously ill patients fight the infection.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, the organization is struggling to keep up with hospital needs. The need for COVID convalescent plasma at hospitals served by Versiti has doubled in the last four weeks and is expected to continue to increase rapidly as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Versiti said in a news release.
“We are facing a critical need,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, a Versiti's chief medical officer. “Without intervention from the community, we face the very real possibility that we won’t be able to fill orders for patients in hospitals we serve."
Versiti said it is experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for COVID convalescent plasma. In recent days, COVID convalescent plasma has been shipping out to local hospitals three times faster than it is coming in.
To date, the organization has been able to meet the needs of hospitals with the assistance of other blood centers. However, with COVID cases rising across the country, Versiti is fearful that those resources might soon not be available.
“We’re pleading with the community — if you’ve been diagnosed with COVID and have been symptom free for 14 days, please consider giving an hour of your time to help others who are facing an uphill climb in battling the virus," Waxman said.
Individuals who have previously donated COVID convalescent plasma are asked to call 800-632-4722 to make another appointment. CCP donors are generally eligible to donate up to 12 times. Those who are interested in donating COVID convalescent plasma for the first time are asked to visit versiti.org/covid19plasma.
