Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.
With less than a day’s available supply, Versiti said communities throughout the state face a potential crisis as hospitals may not have the blood needed to treat patients.
“This is the lowest the blood supply has been in a decade, and it is dangerous,” Dr. Dan Waxman, the organization’s vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director, said in a news release.
“Without blood readily available, patients’ lives could be at risk. Trauma patients may not have the blood needed for treatment; cancer patients may not have the blood needed for transfusions. It is dire. We urge those who are able to make an appointment to donate today.”
The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent tragedies in the Midwest and the loss of appointments during the holiday season, have magnified the challenge of ensuring hospitals have lifesaving blood readily available for patients, Versiti said.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org.
Versiti’s donor centers include one at 2021 S. Third Street in Terre Haute.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
To help ensure donor safety, everyone entering a Versiti facility must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations practice social distancing and closely adhere to FDA and CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
