Vaccine distribution hits speed bumps in Indiana

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution program in Indiana seems to have hit a few snags as thousands of people are inoculated against the virus.

According to the state’s vaccination plan, healthcare workers and long-term care employees should be the only ones receiving the vaccine until more doses are secured. But across the state some health systems have reportedly vaccinated teachers and other essential workers before their tier, which opens up in January.

Nearly 76,000 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine – either from Pfizer or Moderna. Another 110,000 have appointments in the coming weeks, Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the health department, said.

In total, the state will receive 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 152,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the week — figures that don’t account for long-term care residents who are vaccinated through a separate federal program.

“While it appears that we have a lot of extra vaccine, that really isn’t the case. We received a sizable initial shipment of vaccine but our weekly allocation will be lower going forward,” Weaver said. “We continue to focus our vaccination efforts on our front-line health workers because they are at the greatest risk of exposure.”

According to the Courier & Press, a small number of local teachers were called and scheduled to be vaccinated at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville because of “extra doses” and canceled appointments.

Weaver emphasized that the first round of vaccines should be reserved for healthcare workers with direct patient contact or those who deal with infectious material.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“When we get reports of people who aren’t eligible receiving this vaccine, we reach out to hospitals to repeat these instructions and answer questions,” Weaver said.

To counter waste, Weaver said the state already staggered vaccine distribution to health systems and communicated with health departments to be on standby. While hospitals should use all of the vaccine, healthcare workers and those interacting with COVID patients should be prioritized.

“We’ve started talking about who those next groups will be and so we may see some people starting to move into the next groups,” Weaver said. “But right now we are focusing on our healthcare workers and our long-term care residents.”

The numbers don’t include an estimated 40,000 Hoosiers living in long-term care facilities who started receiving vaccines on Monday from pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens. Another 40,000 vulnerable Hoosiers will receive their vaccines outside of the state-led effort to vaccinate healthcare workers.

While the vaccine administered to long-term residents comes from the state’s overall allocation, the state doesn’t have the responsibility for administering them.

“Pharmacists are actually going into the facilities to provide the vaccine,” Weaver said. “They assured us that they’re going to move through the skilled nursing facilities here in the next several weeks.”

Weaver said the state would publish a dashboard on the vaccination progress Wednesday evening at coronavirus.in.gov, with weekly updates.