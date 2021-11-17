Vigo Countians and their Wabash Valley neighbors have been represented by Larry Bucshon since 2011.
The 59-year-old former heart surgeon from Newburgh announced Wednesday morning that he'll run for a seventh term in Congress as the representative of Indiana's 8th District in the U.S. House. A victory would keep him in office through 2014. The incumbent Republican was first elected in 2010 during the tea party era and has won all six elections handily.
Bucshon cited a "wave of socialism" in the country as a motivating factor to seek another term.
“It’s an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted by Hoosiers in Southwest and West Central Indiana to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives." Bucshon said in a statement from his office. "During my time in Congress, I’ve worked to champion commonsense conservative values of faith, family, and freedom. Amid the biggest wave of socialism to wash over our nation ever, I am eager to remain in the fight to champion these values and to ensure that we pass on a country full of unlimited opportunity and freedom to future generations of Americans.
"I am running for reelection next year and I humbly ask Hoosiers in the Eighth District to renew my job contract in 2022 for another two years in order to allow me to continue fighting on their behalf in Congress,” his statement added.
Bucshon's closest challenge in six previous general elections came in 2012, when he won with 53.4% of the vote over Democratic challenger Dave Crooks' 43.1%. Bucshon has received more than 60% of the vote in every election since then. In 2020, he won with 66.9% of the vote over Democrat Thomasina Marsili of Owen County.
The Indiana Democratic Party countered Bucshon's use of the term "socialism" and emphasized his opposition to the Biden administration's $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House and Senate with some bipartisan support.
“Indiana Democrats look forward to sharing with Hoosiers across the Eighth Congressional District about how Congressman Larry Bucshon decided to vote ‘NO’ on high-paying jobs, broadband expansion, repaired roads and bridges, and access to clean and safe water," the party said in a statement. "In fact, despite campaigning on these very issues this year, Bucshon now refers to these investments as ‘socialism.’ The Congressman consistently reveals his extreme partisanship will come before a better future for Hoosier families.”
Crooks, a former Sullivan County resident and owner-operator of several Terre Haute area radio stations, says data from political analysts shows that Bucshon is likely to retain his congressional seat in the 2022 midterm election.
"The 8th District was once called 'The Bloody 8th' for its reputation of close elections. However, it appears the 8th District is no longer considered a competitive district," Crooks said Wednesday. "Data I reviewed shows Indiana’s 8th has tilted more Republican in the past five election cycles than almost any other district in the Country. I am sorry to admit the district is not winnable for a Democrat. Republicans appear to have nearly a 20-point advantage. Rep. Bucshon is well-positioned to win a seventh term."
No Democratic candidates have yet announced intentions to challenge Bucshon in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
This year's redistricting of congressional districts, overseen in Indiana by the Republican-dominated General Assembly, hasn't diminished the GOP's hold on the 8th District. The Cook Political Report projects the 8th leans by 19 percentage points toward Republicans — the most lopsided in Indiana, along with the similarly tilted 3rd and 6th congressional districts.
Bucshon's campaign committee fundraising for the 2021-22 election cycle shows $377,886 in cash on hand, according to the nonprofit, nonprofit Open Secrets political research organization.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional reporting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.