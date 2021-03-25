Updated, 6:04 p.m. -- Two Sullivan County teenagers were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi on U.S. 41 near Carlisle, according to Indiana State Police.
Killed were Shelby Horton, 18, and Connor Rodriguez, 16, both of Carlisle.
The crash happened at the junction of Indiana 58 and U.S. 41.
Horton was traveling east on Indiana 58 about 1:45 p.m. and disregarded the stop sign on the southbound side of the junction at U.S. 41, ISP said. Horton continued east into the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and into the path of a 2007 semitrailer driven by Timothy Sarver, 38, of Terre Haute.
Sarver braked and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision.
The force of the collision pushed both the semi and passenger vehicle to the east side of U.S. 41 and off the road, where they both came to a stop.
Horton was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital but later died. Rodriguez, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.
Sarver was uninjured.
The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of Putnamville State Police Post. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.
Family members have been notified.
Assisting were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Coroner's Office, SCAT Ambulance Service, Haddon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan City Fire Department and Edington’s Wrecker Service.
Original story, 3:35 p.m.
Two people have died in a crash this afternoon involving a passenger vehicle and a semi on U.S. 41 near Carlisle, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 41 at Indiana 58, and accident reconstructionists were enroute, Ames said.
The crash happened in the northbound lane of U.S. 41.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
