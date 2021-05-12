Union Health will offer vaccine for kids 12 to 15

With U.S. health advisers endorsing on Wednesday the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12, parents and guardians can on Thursday begin signing up their children through the state's website -- ourshot.in.gov.
Union Health's new COVID-19 Clinic on the first floor of the Professional Office Building is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine authorized for children as young as age 12.
Parents or guardians must accompany the minor at the time the shots are given.
Advance registration is required for the first shot. At the time the first shot is given, the second shot will be scheduled for three weeks later, the same process as that for adults.
Pfizer vaccines will be given from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by appointment only.
Registration begins online at 8 a.m. Thursday (May 13) at ourshot.in.gov.
The COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone with questions about the virus.
The Vigo County School Corp. notified parents earlier in the week that its high school clinics will be open to high school students.
The high school clinics are during the last week of school and are conducted in partnership with Vigo County Health Department.
Websites for CVS and Walgreens pharmacies indicate appointments can be made online for children age 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, pending guidelines provided by the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.