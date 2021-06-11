If the Hudson sisters needed a reason to ride together, it was given to them when Special Olympics Indiana announced they would conduct in-person events this year.
Shannan Hudson, 59, and Nikee, 45, will be participating in the Summer Games this Saturday at Indiana State University.
“Nikee has been really excited that the Summer Games will be in-person this year and it has given us even more of a reason to ride together,” Shannan Hudson said.
They ride a tandem bike, a bicycle built for two, and have been riding together for 20 years. But this year’s Summer Games presented them the opportunity to compete.
“We’ve always done things together,” Shannan Hudson said.
“My sister normally likes to bowl, but she decided it would be fun to give the tandem bike a try, especially since her best friend, Jane Wood, will be riding one of the big trikes in the summer games,” Shannan Hudson said.
Shannan is serving as a Unified partner for Nikee. Unified Sports joins people with and without disabilities on the same team to make practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting. The program is empowering and an integral element of what makes Special Olympics so special.
Nearly 3,000 athletes and unified partners from across Indiana will compete in a variety of sports, including bocce, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, powerlifting, swimming, track & field and volleyball during the state’s Summer Games this weekend.
The Jasonville sisters usually ride loops around town or Shakamak State Park, but they’ve been practicing for the big race by doing at least 10 laps around the track at ISU to prepare.
“We normally ride two to three miles just for fun, but we can go for as many as seven or eight miles,” Hudson said.
She said they first started riding a used single-speed tandem bike then got a five-speed bike and are now on a 21-speed bike.
“Usually, we only need the first four gears, unless we’re on a hill,” Hudson said. “But at some point around the ISU track during the summer games, the wind will be in our face, so we’ll have to use more gears in the race.”
Coach Michael Passmore, who has volunteered with Special Olympics cyclingfor three years, said the cyclists have been meeting once a week for the past few months.
“They’ve been steadily improving and are optimally prepared to do really well,” he said.
Passmore said that volunteering is important to him because it makes him feel like he’s playing a role in something much bigger than himself, which gives him a lot of purpose and meaning to his life, and hopes to inspire others to volunteer.
