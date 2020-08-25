Indiana’s labor force continues its slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused record-level job losses and soaring unemployment when Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered a shutdown of all but the state’s most essential services in March to slow the spread of the disease.
Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Indiana’s unemployment rate has dropped to 7.8% for the month of July, well below the national rate of 10.2% and down from the 11.1% rate experienced in June. However, the rate is far above the state’s pre-pandemic unemployment number of 3.2% in July 2019.
The recovery remains uneven across the state. In the Bloomington area, home to Indiana University, the rate is 6.8% but in the Gary region in northwest Indiana the rate is 10.6%, though it is down from the June’s rate of 14.6%. Unemployment in central Indiana, which includes Indianapolis, Carmel and Anderson, is 7.7%, down from 10.6% in June.
Currently across Indiana, more than 2.6 million people are working, down from 147,800 from the peak work force in January 2019. So far this year, private sector employment in Indiana has decreased by 127,000 jobs and increased by 40,500 since June. Jobs were gained in the leisure and hospitality sector — 23,100 — and professional and business services — 11,100. The construction sector saw a loss of 100 jobs, the Department of Workforce Development reported.
Some of the recovery in jobs followed the steady reopening of businesses, including restaurants and other venues, early in the summer. But restrictions remain in place as Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to continue social distancing measures, limit large gatherings and wear masks in public.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to steadily rise. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 88,421 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, an increase of 841 from the previous day. The number of people who have died from the disease increased by 15 from Monday to 3,023 plus another 218 probable deaths based on symptoms. So far, more than 1 million Hoosiers have been tested.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.