Ukraine invasion congressional reaction

Here are some of the statements of Congress members from Indiana and Illinois. All statements are verbatim, or as received by the Tribune-Star.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
“Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II. The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid.
“American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.
“In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast. We must cut off Russia from SWIFT and freeze the life of luxury enjoyed by Putin and his oligarchs.
“Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world. With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means – both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place.
“The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana
“Though I hoped the administration would proactively shut down Russian energy assets such as Nord Stream 2 to deter further aggression as a majority of Senators voted to do, Putin and his cronies must now be punished with severe economic consequences for their unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. must unleash independent American energy production to lessen the pain of rising fuel prices on Americans, and the U.S. must be watchful to avoid endangering U.S. troops by involving them further in this volatile situation.”
U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh
“Last night [Wednesday night], Vladimir Putin ordered the military forces of the Russian Federation to begin an attack on the people of Ukraine without provocation and without honor. Russia’s actions are a savage violation of international law that have put countless innocent lives at risk. The United States
and our allies must stand firm and protect the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Putin’s actions must be met with swift and severe consequences.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
“Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred. Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, Ill.
“Americans miss the ‘Peace Through Strength’ and energy independence that were achieved during the Trump Administration. President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and dismantling of U.S. energy production have severely weakened our national security. Biden and the Democrats’ open border policies allowed more than 2,000 Russian nationals to cross our southern border, and our border is still open while Putin issues threats to our homeland. Gas prices are about to skyrocket even higher, and the American people will suffer because of the Green New Deal policies pushed by radical leftists in Congress. None of this would be happening if President Trump was still in the White House. I will continue to pray that God watches over the people of Ukraine.”
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville
“As a Ukrainian-born American who deeply loves our great United States of America and will always stand with you to protect it from any enemy —foreign and domestic — I would like to express my utmost disappointment with the lack of leadership and strategy on multiple fronts of the part of the current administration that puts our country and our allies in danger.
“I would like to ask my fellow Americans to stand with the people of the Ukraine in their fight for peace and freedom against evil. They are fighting this war not just for them, but for all of us. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers and be vigilant in our fight to preserve our freedoms for our children and for all people who died for them.
“We are a strong country of free people and always will be!”
