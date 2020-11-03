U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon cruises to re-election

Residents of Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District appeared Tuesday night to easily return Larry Bucshon to Washington for a sixth term.

As of 11 p.m. Indiana’s secretary of state election results show Bucshon leading Democrat challenger Thomasina Marsili 85,168 votes to 28,181.

Libertarian challenger James Rodenberger was in third with 3,780 votes.

Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District includes 18 counties between Vermillion County in the north and the Ohio River to the south, Illinois to the west and Owen, Green, Martin, Dubois and Perry counties to the east.

Buchson, a cardiothoracic surgeon from Evansville, has enjoyed broad success in the Eighth District and has previously credited that to his experience both in the operating room and via a track record in Congress.

With his time in Congress, Buchson has worked to lower the cost of health care and advance patient-centered solutions that give Americans he ability and freedom to make health care decisions.

“Health care is one of the most important issues to Americans, and I know firsthand what it takes to provide quality health care for patients,” Bucshon said.

“While practicing medicine I also gained valuable insight to the challenges small business owners face every day while serving as president of my medical group, which employed over 100 people in Southwest Indiana.”

Bucshon has also proven to be staunchly anti-abortion and pro-gun, earning high marks from the National Right to Life and the National Rifle Association.

He says his common sense approach to problem solving and ability to work across the aisle with House Democrats is evidence enough he is the right choice for District 8.

“As a physician, I was trained to identify a problem, come up with a solution, and then act,” Bucshon said.

“I’ve brought that common sense approach to problem solving in Congress. Despite the extreme polarization in today’s politics, I have been able to successfully work with Republicans and Democrats to advance common sense solutions to problems.”