U.S. executes second person this week, 10th this year

A Louisiana truck driver was declared dead by lethal injection at 8:21 p.m. Friday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, the U.S. government's second execution in two days and its 10th this year.

Alfred Bourgeois, 56, died claiming he was innocent of beating and killing his 2-year-old daughter.

“I did not commit these crimes,” Bourgeois said and blamed others, who he said schemed and planted false evidence that led to his 2004 conviction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The family of victim Jakaren Harrison issued a written statement to the media following the execution.

“Jakaren lost her life brutally to a monster who lived for 18 years after the crime. A child should not have to endure what she did then. None of us could have imaged that she would return from a summer visit in a casket,” the family wrote.

A paternity test had determined Bourgeois was the child’s father. She was in his custody in 2002 when he took her, his wife and other children on a trucking route.

According to court records, Bourgeois abused and tortured the child — including punching her in the face, whipping her with an electrical cord, and burning the bottom of her foot with a cigarette lighter.

In July 2002, records show, Bourgeois arrived at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station for a delivery. While he was backing his truck up to a loading dock, his daughter tipped over her training potty. Bourgeois became enraged and repeatedly slammed the back of her head into the truck’s window and dashboard, killing her.

Bourgeois’ wife at the time testified against him, describing the abuse to the child.

In his statement before his death, Bourgeois did not accept responsibility.

Speaking of himself in third person, he said, “In no form or fashion did Alfred Bourgeois murder anyone. Alfred Bourgeois did not rape or sexually molest my daughter or anyone in my whole life.”

After naming family members and saying he loved them, Bourgeois then prayed.

“Father, I confess and repent for all I have ever said or done that was against your will,” he said. “I ask God to welcome me into your kingdom. All those who schemed, forgive them for they know not what they do. As I close my eyes, I commit my spirit into your hands.”

On Thursday in the the death chamber at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Brandon Bernard, 40, died at 9:27 p.m.

Bernard apologized for his participation in the 1999 gang-related slaying of a Christian missionary couple who were each shot in the head and left in the truck of their burning car in Killeen, Texas.

Three other federal death row inmates are slated for execution in 2021 before President Trump leaves office. Scheduled for execution in January, those inmates are:

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

• Lisa Montgomery, 52, sentenced to death for kidnapping resulting in death for the Dec. 17, 2004 assault and killing of a pregnant woman in her home in Nodaway County, Missouri. Montgomery strangled the victim with a rope and used a kitchen knife to cut the victim’s abdomen and removed the fetus. She then fled the area in her vehicle, taking the baby with her and attempting to pass it off as her own. Montgomery later confessed and was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

• Cory Johnson, 52. Court records show Johnson murdered seven people between 1989 and July 1992. Johnson and several co-conspirators were partners in a large drug-trafficking conspiracy based in Richmond, Virginia. In early 1992, Johnson went on a killing spree, shooting and killing each of the seven victims for perceived slights or rivalry in the drug trade. In February 1993, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found Johnson guilty of numerous federal offenses, including seven counts of capital murder.

• Dustin Higgs, 55, sentenced to death in the kidnapping and murder of three women. Higgs and two friends drove the women to a secluded area in the Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge, and ordered the women out of the vehicle. Higgs gave a gun to each of the friends, and the women were shot to death. On Oct. 11, 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland found Higgs guilty of multiple offenses, including three counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

In addition to Bourgeois and Bernard, eight others have been executed at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute this year.