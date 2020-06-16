The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced U.S. 40 will close on or after Monday, July 6 just east of Mount Meridian to replace a small structure over an unnamed tributary to Little Deer Creek.
The closure is expected to last for 31 days, reopening on Saturday, Aug. 8. The official detour follows Indiana 75 to Indiana 240 to U.S. 231 and back.
This project also includes replacing a small structure located on U.S. 40 east of Stilesville that is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.
Milestone Contractors LP was awarded the $1.5 million contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.