CBL Properties, former owners of a mall in Terre Haute, as well as mall owner Pennyslyvania Real Estate Investment Trust each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
Each filed for reorganization of debt.
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL Properties is the former owner of the former Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute. CBL Properties sold the mall in 2019 for $14.6 million to Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital. The mall was then renamed Haute City Center.
CBL, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston, TX, seeks a restructuring support agreement with a group of bondholders in an attempt to try to strengthen its balance sheet.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the board of directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA (restructuring support agreement) through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL, said in a corporate statement.
CBL, which operates 107 properties in 26 states.
“With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”
As of September 30, 2020, CBL had approximately $258.3 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available-for-sale securities. The company’s cash position, combined with the positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs, according to the company.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is the largest mall owner in Philadelphia, seeks to reorganize under $150 million in new borrowing from its bank lenders, the company reports. It filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The company, which operates 19 malls, states it will continue all business operations without interruption while it obtains necessary approvals of its financial restructuring plan.
