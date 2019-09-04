Trump administration announces nearly $2B in opioid grants

The Trump administration has announced about $1.8 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis.
The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding $932 million to every state and some U.S. territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.
Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting $900 million under a new, three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing $301 million in the first year.
U.S. Sens Todd Young and Mike Braun, both Indiana Republicans, issued a news release Wednesday saying Indiana will receive will receive $18,147,223 of that grant funding.
“As I travel across Indiana, it is clear that no community has been spared from the harmful impacts of opioids,” Young said in a news release issued jointly by the Hoosier senators. “Today’s announcement is welcome news for Indiana as we fight to curb this devasting opioid epidemic. More funding will allow more access to prevention services and treatment options for countless Hoosiers struggling with opioid addiction across our state.”
Said Braun, “$18 million is significant funding to curb the opioid epidemic and it will make measurable movement towards fixing this crisis,” said Senator Braun. “In addition to these valuable funds, I have offered bipartisan solutions that address the opioid crisis plaguing Hoosier families and communities.”
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar said the grants come from money that President Donald Trump secured from Congress last year.
Trump said “nothing is more important than defeating the opioid and addiction crisis.”
