MITCHELL, Ind. -- Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Inc., the local organization striving to preserve the legacy of Mitchell’s own, Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, announces another major event in Indiana space history.
On July 17-18, 2020 the organization will host The Galactic Gathering IV. Once again it is proud to be the driving force to reunite the Hoosier born astronauts at one location. Scheduled to attend at this time are: Joe Allen, Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Mark Brown, Tony England, Kevin Ford, Charlie Walker, and David Wolf. There may be other VIP’s who attend some of the events. These will be announced at a later time.
In addition to public ticket sales, business/companies are invited to become sponsors for this amazing event. Listed below are the sponsorship levels and what is included with each level.
Apollo Level ($5,000)
A table for 8 at the Galactic Gathering Gala Dinner at West Baden Springs Resort and will be seated with an astronaut. There are only 6 of these are available.
8 VIP tickets for the Indiana Space Symposium at 7:00 pm at Mitchell Opera House on July 18.
8 tickets to the Tea with the family members of the astronauts
8 Photo Opportunities with the Hoosier Astronauts.
Recognition for a business/company as an Apollo sponsor for the event. Sponsor lists will be displayed at the various venues, as well as on Virgil I Grissom Memorial, Inc. social media sites.
Challenger Level ($2,500)
A table for 8 at the Galactic Gathering Gala Dinner at West Baden Springs Resort and will be seated with either Mr. Lowell Grissom, Gus Grissom’s brother, or Mark Grissom, the son of Gus Grissom. There are only 2 of these are available.
6 VIP tickets for the Indiana Space Symposium; 7:00 pm at Mitchell Opera House on July 18.
6 tickets to the Tea with the family members of the astronauts
6 Photo Opportunities with the Hoosier Astronauts.
Recognition for a business/company as a Challenger sponsor for the event. Sponsor lists will be displayed at the various venues, as well as on Virgil I Grissom Memorial, Inc. social media sites.
Columbia Level ($1,000)
4 VIP tickets for the Indiana Space Symposium; 7:00 pm at Mitchell Opera House on July 18.
4 tickets to the Tea with the family members of the astronauts
4 Photo Opportunities with the Hoosier Astronauts
Recognition for a business/company as a Columbia sponsor for the event. Sponsor lists will be displayed at the various venues, as well as on Virgil I Grissom Memorial, Inc. social media sites.
Tickets have been selling quickly and sponsorships are limited.
