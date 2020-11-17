Thursday is the American Cancer Society’s 45th annual Great American Smokeout.
The society's Cancer Action Network is marking the Smokeout by calling on state lawmakers to protect the health of our youth, low-income Hoosiers, LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color by passing strong tobacco control legislation to counteract Big Tobacco’s manipulative tactics that target these community members.
"For decades, Big Tobacco has aggressively marketed cheap and flavorful tobacco products to marginalized communities in Indiana, leading to wide disparities in the burden of tobacco use," the ACS said in a news release. "As a result, smoking prevalence is 44% higher among LGBTQ+ Hoosiers than the general population and Black Hoosiers are more likely to use menthol tobacco products which make quitting more difficult."
The The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says the lack of comprehensive tobacco control laws and tobacco prevention funding has also contributed to disparities in tobacco use among Hoosiers Indiana has one of the nation’s lowest cigarette tax rates at $0.995, making tobacco more accessible to Indiana youth. Meanwhile, Indiana spent just $7.5 million on prevention and cessation programs last year, or 10% of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended.
The Cancer Action Network argues public policy changes can and must serve as the main way to shield against and reverse longstanding inequalities – but it must be done comprehensively and with the well-being of those most affected in mind. The group wants Indiana lawmakers to increase the cigarette tax by $2 per pack and invest more in public health programs.
"As our battle with COVID-19 continues, we must do everything in our power to keep all our communities healthy and safe — which means building strong public health infrastructure including comprehensive tobacco control measures," the group said.
