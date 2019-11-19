Thousands of teachers from across the state filled the statehouse on Tuesday, chanting “Put kids first!” at legislators arriving for Organization Day, the start of the 2020 legislative session.
Teachers rallied for better pay, to be held harmless from poor test scores and against a professional development externship requiring 15 hours spent learning about their community’s workforce development needs.
“We have 15,000 educators and community supports who are signed up for Red for Ed,” Jennifer McCormick, the superintendent for public instruction, said during a brief press conference.
“We are 50 out of 50 states in teacher increases since 2002 but yet we are a state that is sitting on a surplus of $400 million and reserves of $2.3 billion. … We are not asking for the moon; we’re asking for what our students and our schools deserve to operate efficiently.”
The event follows teacher strikes in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kentucky and Arizona. With masses of teachers expected to take personal days, more than 100 schools closed or resorted to using e-learning days.
Speakers inside the statehouse criticized the flow of public money toward vouchers or charter schools instead of public education, increased compensations to standardized testing companies, a statewide teacher shortage and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s absence.
“This legislature doesn’t respect public schools … there’s more than enough money to waste on [vouchers and charter schools] and pay you,” Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, told educators. “The governor chose to be raising money in Florida rather than seeing you.”
Holcomb was in Florida on Tuesday for a Republican Governors Association conference.
On Monday, House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said that the legislature had record-breaking increases in education spending, but that administrative expenses grew by 31 percent over the last decade. On Tuesday, he repeated those numbers and said that, by including cost-of-living, Indiana teachers jumped to 22nd for teacher pay.
“Is that enough? No. Has teacher buying power been reduced over the last three decades? Yes, it has,” Bosma said. “We are not their school board. The state does not set their salaries.”
Bosma said that the education budget had increased by 18% in the last decade but “we’ve got a disconnect between what the state sends and what gets to teachers.”
Teachers muffled chants in the statehouse forced Bosma to pause at several points during his introductory speech, including when Bosma talked about pay.
The average starting teacher’s salary in Indiana is $35,943, according to the National Education Association, below the national starting average of $39,249 and the lowest of most neighboring states.
Bosma repeated his promise to pass legislation holding teachers harmless for poor ILEARN scores quickly, meeting one of the rally’s demands for 2020. However, Bosma said Monday he didn’t intent to reopen the two-year budget, set earlier this year, to increase education spending, which accounts for 50.2% of the budget.
