The wait is over: Indiana State Fair opens

Hoosiers can expect many changes at the 2021 Indiana State Fair, among them new rides and food.
The fair opened its doors last Friday and run through Aug. 22, closing Mondays and Tuesdays.
Attendees will now be able to ride a new double-decker carousel, enjoy 45-minute yoga sessions alongside barnyard animals, see a showcase of Budweiser Clydesdales, experience the solar-powered Bubble Tower, watch water duck races and lumberjack competitions, and much more.
Guests also can enjoy 23 new varieties of sweet and salty foods, ranging from a Buttermilk Wafflewich to Philly Cheesesteak Fries.
Back in 1851, the Indiana General Assembly believed that creating an annual fair would encourage agriculture in the state, leading to its creation the following year.
From the beginning, the fair has focused on the improvement of agriculture and stock production, showcasing a variety of exhibitions from technology to stock animals. To this day, Indiana is comprised of more than 80% farms, forest and woodlands. It is also in the top 10 states for agriculture.
On Aug. 7, Major Joe Hogsett will attend the fair for the Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day. Hoosiers can join him for the three-mile ride at no cost.
“We’re excited to bring back one of our favorite annual events,” Hogsett said in a statement. “The Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day is a great way for cyclists of all ages to experience our beautiful trails and greenways on the way to enjoying the unparalleled entertainment of the Indiana State Fair.”
For more information on events, times and prices, people can visit www.IndianaStateFair.com.
Carolina Puga Mendoza is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
