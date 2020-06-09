This week, members of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum staff will be at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo Elementary passing out free STEM Play Packs to all families during the grab-and-go Summer Food Program.
Thanks to a donation from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund sponsored by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 1,000 play packs have been created.
The play packs include five open-ended toys that encourage scientific inquiry for children ages pre-K to sixth grade. The toys include a Frisbee, bubbles, a deck of cards, a jump rope and dice. Each play pack also comes with a set of instruction cards with science questions and ideas on how to do experiments with the toys.
The play packs will be available during the grab-and-go Summer Food Program at the following locations:
• Wednesday, June 10, 11 a.m. to noon at North Vigo High School
• Wednesday, June 10, 11 a.m. to noon at South Vigo High School
• Friday, June 12, 11 a.m. to noon at West Vigo Elementary
For more information, please email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com
