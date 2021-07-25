Terre Haute South student elected international Key Club trustee

Terre Haute South Vigo High School senior Cheyenne Stewart has been elected as one of 11 international trustees for Key Club International. She was elected to her post during the Key Club Summer Leadership Conference in July.
As an international trustee, Stewart will work with Kiwanis staff to expand Key Club’s outreach and serve as a liaison between the international Key Club and local districts. Trustees are assigned three districts and work closely with those boards to keep them updated and provide support in the areas of membership, service, team building and leadership. Trustees travel for conventions, present updates at board meetings, and facilitate training events.
Key Club is a student branch of Kiwanis and has over 230,000 members in 40 countries. It is the largest student-led service organization in the world. As a trustee, Stewart will serve on the International Board comprised of the international president, international vice president, and 10 other international trustees.
Stewart is entering her fourth year of active participation in the South Key Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.