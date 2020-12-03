Terre Haute, Bloomington and Indianapolis are leading the way forward on LGBTQ inclusion in Indiana despite lack of explicit state-level protections, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The three cities earned over 85 points on the 2020 Municipal Equality Index.

“Across the country, municipalities like these set a standard of LGBTQ inclusiveness by prioritizing measures such as local non-discrimination laws, providing transgender-inclusive health benefits for city employees, and providing services for particularly vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community,” the foundation said in a news release.

Because of their MEI scores, the three cities earned one of HRC’s 61 MEI “All-Star” designations. MEI All-Stars are municipalities nationwide that are excelling by advancing LGBTQ equality locally without relying on explicit state-level protections.

This year, Bloomington earned a 100, Indianapolis earned a 89 and Terre Haute earned a 90. The average score for cities in Indiana is 78 out of 100 points, which falls above the national average of 64.

“These All-Star cities are blazing the path forward for equality and fighting back against extreme unrelenting attacks on the LGBTQ community. These cities are sending a strong message that our lives, our families and our community are valuable and valued,” wrote Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

“This year’s Municipal Equality Index underscores the importance that mayors and local officials play in creating safe and inclusive communities – even if there has been a lack of leadership at the federal level. As we look toward advancing equality during the Biden-Harris Administration, it is critical that we continue to strengthen LGBTQ protections at the local level. Local leaders, coast to coast, continue to show that they are willing to advance LGBTQ equality for their constituents, and we are thrilled to continue building inclusive communities across the country.”

The Human Rights Campaign says it is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Its new MEI report contains two new issue briefs for policymakers: “Addressing Systemic Racism Through Municipal Action,” and another detailing the landmark Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia Supreme Court decision that explains why its imperative that localities continue enacting non-discrimination laws that explicitly include both sexual orientation and gender identity.

Other significant findings from the 2020 MEI include:

• The national city score average jumped to an all-time high of 64 points, up from 60 last year, marking both the fourth consecutive year of national average increases as well as the highest year-over-year national average growth ever.

• 35 municipalities have anti-conversion therapy ordinances in states with no state-level protections, up from 28 last year.

• Every region of the country saw a mean city score increase this year, with the exception of the New England region which maintained its 2019 average.

The MEI rated 506 cities including the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the U.S., the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, 75 municipalities that have high proportions of same-sex couples and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state group members and supporters.

The MEI assesses each city on 49 criteria covering citywide non-discrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and the city’s leadership on LGBTQ equality.

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at www.hrc.org/mei.