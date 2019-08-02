The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for candidates seeking the Terre Haute mayor's post at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Indiana Theatre. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The Chamber is partnering with Terre Haute Young Leaders for the event, which will be broadcast live by WTHI-TV. It is free and open to the public, with sponsorship opportunities for chamber member businesses.
Each of the four candidates have confirmed participation.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, a Republican, seeks re-election to a fourth term. Terre Haute City Councilman Karrum Nasser is the Democratic candidate. Two Independents have also announced their intention to run: former city engineer Pat Goodwin and Terre Haute resident Shane Meehan.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
