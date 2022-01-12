Terre Haute airport announces events for 2022

Terre Haute Regional Airport confirmed today several air events planned for 2022.
After two previous cancelations, The Air Race Classic, a race to encourage and educate future female pilots, is slated for June 21-24, with the race ending in Terre Haute. The race will bring 55 aircraft to the airport with about 250 people participating in the event.
Airport Executive Director Jeff Hauser said the race plans to stage its awards banquet in the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The race starts in Lakeland, Florida, with stops in Moultrie, Georgia; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Ada, Oklahoma; Lawrence, Kansas; Mt. Vernon, Illinois; Tullahoma, Tennesses; and ending Terre Haute.
In addition to the air race, several restored military World War II aircraft are slated to land at Terre Haute Regional Airport in July, said Josh Thompson, general manager at Hoosier Aviation.
Among the aircraft is the B-24 Liberator "Diamond Lil," built for France in 1940 and later contracted to be diverted to Great Britain. Diamond Lil was the 25th built out of a total of 18,482 B-24s. The total number built is documented as 19,267 with the inclusion of all variants.
Last year, the B-29 Superfortress "Doc" landed in Terre Haute. This year, the B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" is slated for an appearance. Doc and Fifi are the only two B-29s currently flying in the world. Fifi is owned by the Commemorative Air Force and is based at the Vintage Flying Museum at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas.
A P-51 Mustang, a single seat fighter of WWII, and a PT-13 Stearman, an open air cockpit bi-plane, are also expected to be at the airport. The aircraft are slated to be in Terre Haute from July 5-11, with rides being offered from July 7 to 10, Thompson said.
Additionally, a second annual Terre Haute Flying Poker Run is slated for May, Thompson said. Participants fly to various airports to collect five envelopes. The pilots then gather at Terre Haute Regional Airport where the sealed envelops are opened. The person with the best poker hand wins prizes, from first place to third place.
