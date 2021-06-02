Teens weigh COVID, jobs during summer break

As high schools dismiss students for summer vacation, many teens will weigh how to spend their free time as restaurants and extracurricular activities reopen and restart.
Natalie Dafoe, 18, said she’s worked at City Barbeque in Whitestown since July 2019 as a front of house worker, working throughout the year and mandated COVID-19 closures.
“I don’t have a lot of friends who work as much as me,” Dafoe, 18, said. “When I say I work a 40-hour workweek … their jaws drop because they’re regularly used to a 15-hour workweek.”
But as vaccines enable Indiana, and its Hoosier teenagers, to return to a post-pandemic normal, high school students must decide how to spend their summer free time after a chaotic school year with limited afterschool programs.
Dafoe, who’s heading to the University of Arizona in Tucson in the fall to study marketing, will graduate from Lebanon High School in a few short weeks.
“When things are starting to shift back to normal, I think people just want to live again,” Dafoe said. “If I didn’t already have a job I’d find myself having a tough time wanting to [get one] because now things are opening up again and I can see everyone that I want to — that’s what I would probably be doing right now.”
Neil Acton, another Lebanon High School student, still has another year left to pursue his favorite past times: theater and marching band.
Last summer, Acton said the marching band, where he plays trumpet, couldn’t compete because of COVID-19. His school postponed both "The Addams Family," a musical, as well as "Romeo and Juliet." As Gomez, the Addams patriarch, Acton wore a face shield, reduced contact with other actors and performed before limited audiences.
“I live for performing; I love to do it,” Acton, 17, said. “Being able to give [the audience] an amazing show and give them a little bit of joy, especially in this time where sometimes it can be hard to find that joy.”
But before the musical in the spring, Acton didn’t have much to do. Finding himself with unexpected free time, Acton decided to get a job at City Barbeque where he met Dafoe.
“I never planned on working in high school but because of COVID and shutting everything down, I had a lot of extra time,” Acton said. “Everything that I do has opened back up for the most part. We’re getting to do things again — it may not be at the same level that I’m used to but we’re still getting to do them.”
But with marching band restarting — albeit in a socially distanced way with masks and vaccines — Acton said he didn’t have time anymore.
“I feel, COVID-wise, very safe in that environment because I think there’s a lot of precautions being taken to prevent any possible complications,” Acton said. “Being able to compete, again … and have a marching band season will be something I’m looking forward to.”
Sarah Huse finished her last day of high school Tuesday at Lebanon High School and spends her time volunteering with 4-H as a camp counselor, junior director and president of the junior leaders.
“It’s a lot more planning this year than ever before — especially because of COVID and trying to meet the safety regulations. You can’t have a Plan A and B anymore, you have to have at least five because you never know what’s going to change.”
Huse, 18, said the camp would halve its normal capacity and keep cabins isolated, rather than mixing together to prevent spread.
Huse said there was a pressure to earn money before heading to Lourdes University in the fall but with the pandemic taking her last year of high school she wanted to take time to appreciate what she had and enjoy time with friends.
“With everything that’s happened this past year … I do feel like you just need to take a minute and do the things that you love to do,” Huse said. “Because it really showed us that you never know what’s going to happen and what’s going to affect the things that you love.”
