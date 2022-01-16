Sycamore Ace Hardware to be 'ready to roll' Jan. 31

Sycamore Ace Hardware will open its doors Jan. 31 “in a soft opening” at The Meadows shopping center on Terre Haute’s east side, said store owner Steve Guernsey.
A grand opening is slated to be staged before May.
Guernsey is familiar with Ace Hardware as he owns and opened an Ace Hardware in Brazil in Clay County in August 2015.
“The Meadows seemed like a great opportunity as this is an excellent, excellent location. It is the best location. We looked here two years ago and could not find anything as Stein Mart was still here. I think this is the best location in Terre Haute for an Ace Hardware,” Guernsey said.
Additionally, his wife, Melissa, is a special education teacher at nearby Woodrow Wilson Middle School, however, Guernsey said he will hire a general manager for the Terre Haute store as he continues to manage the Brazil store. He will also make trips between the two stores.
The Terre Haute store will have 15 employees.
“We already got everyone pretty much hired. They are all training at the Brazil store,” he said.
Operating the Brazil store has made the transition into a second store easier, Guernsey said.
“We learned a lot. I have been a retailer for over 30 years,” he said. “This is a cornerstone set up, which is Ace Hardware’s current best concept, which means we will have expanded selections, such as battery-operated power equipment. Each category is larger than in my Brazil store,” he said.
“We will have a full paint line. The grilling area will have all the major brands of Traeger, Weber, Big Green Egg and all the grill accessories you would ever want,” he said. “We will do some home accents such as garden flags and door mats. And we have the core hardware, with the super set for plumbing, which is our bread and butter.”
The Terre Haute store is about 2,000 square feet bigger on the sales floor than the Brazil store.
“This is a brand new fresh store. We will be able to provide services such as glass cutting and screen door repair, which will be down the road,” Guernsey said.
“We will have seasonal items too, such as patio furniture in the spring time, bagged mulch during the spring, also play, tube and paver sand, as well as bag concrete and water softener salt,” he said.
Workers are now finishing up shelving, and product for the store will start to arrive today.
“We have five semi-truck loads coming every other day starting on Monday and a couple more the following week, just to get the place filled up, stocked and ready to roll, “ Guernsey said. “Then we will have a delivery truck once a week.”
Additionally, customers can shop online at acehardware.com — just put in the 47803 area code and select Sycamore Ace Hardware.
“We will have free assembly, free delivery [in a limited range] or someone can pick up in the store with curbside service if they want,” Guernsey said. “In the future, we hope to be a UPS drop-off site, which we do now in Brazil. It is just exciting and fun,” he said of opening a new store.
