UPDATE, 3 p.m.
A Jasonville man has been arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in southern Clay County.
A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy who sustained gunshot wounds in an encounter with the suspect is expected to make a full recovery, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The standoff ended about 2:30 p.m. when Joe Hofmann, 42, surrendered to police.
Ames said Hofmann came out of a tent with his hands up to end the incident at a tree row along the Eel River.
Three deputies were attempting to serve five felony warrants for Hofmann’s arrest about 10 a.m. when Hofmann exited his tent and fired at officers, striking one deputy in the leg, Ames said.
That deputy was airlifted by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
Special response teams from Terre Haute Police, as well as the Indiana State Police in Evansville and Indianapolis, also responded to Indiana 59 in an area called New Brunswick.
Ames said police used pepper spray to attempt to get Hofmann to surrender. Hofmann was inside a tent covered with several tarps, making it difficult for the spray to penetrate.
Police also had a robot at the scene and were beginning to attempt to bring down the tent when Hofmann surrendered.
Ames said Hofmann was communicating with someone, but was not openly communicating with police. Police used loud speakers.
However, the person he was talking to convinced Hofmann to give himself up.
Ames said it is not yet known if deputies returned fire during the initial incident.
Hofmann is to be taken for medical clearance and will then be booked into the Clay County Jail.
Ames said more information will be released later today.
12:40 p.m. update:
A suspect in a police shooting appears to be pinned down along the Eel River in a rural area known as New Brunswick off Indiana 59 in southern Clay County.
Terre Haute Police’s Emergency Response Team has multiple officers at the scene. THPD’s team is the only swat agency between Indianapolis and Evansville.
The suspect reportedly shot a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy in the leg, and the deputy has been airlifted from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, a person near the scene said.
Police have been using a loud speaker and flash-bang devices in attempts to get the suspect to surrender.
A police helicopter is hovering above the scene.
The suspect is reportedly wanted on Vigo County warrants in connection to drug charges, according to police scanner traffic.
No police representatives have yet spoken to the multiple news agencies at the scene.
Traffic is flowing on Indiana 59.
Original story:
Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active scene south of Clay City in which a Clay County sheriff's deputy has been shot, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The deputy has been transported to a hospital.
The incident happened six miles south of Clay City on Indiana 59 near the New Brunswick Bridge.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding.
The scene is active and the suspect was armed with a rifle, Ames said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
According to Clay Community Schools, Clay City Junior-Senior High School and elementary school are on lockdown.
