Supreme Court sends two Indiana abortion laws back to lower courts

Two controversial Indiana laws that would restrict abortion access in the state have been sent back to the federal courts for further review after awaiting potential intervention by the nation’s highest court.
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Thursday it had issued two petitions for certiorari, vacating old lower court rulings and asking the federal courts to review the laws further. The decision arrived days after the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law designed to restrict abortion access in a 5-4 decision on the case June Medical Services v. Russo
The latest order by the Supreme Court targets two separate Indiana abortion laws. The first, a 2016 law signed by former Indiana Gov. and Vice President Mike Pence, would require patients seeking an abortion to obtain an ultrasound at least 18 hours before the procedure.
The second law passed in 2017 under current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and places further requirements on minors who wish to have an abortion.
Under the law, a judge in most circumstances would be required to notify the minor’s parents or guardians even if the minor is asking for permission to bypass parental approval. Additionally, children who are wards of state are virtually barred from having an abortion unless a doctor can demonstrate not having one could lead to serious injury or death.
Initially, the lower federal courts that reviewed the 2016 and 2017 laws attempted to block them, arguing the 2016 law offered no medical basis for requiring an additional ultrasound and that the 2017 law could endanger minors living in abusive homes. The laws are two of five cases now under review by the federal courts that involve Indiana policies on abortion access.
Both the 2016 and 2017 laws were challenged by the pro-abortion organization and provider Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, or PPINK. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and national arms of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU represented them in their opposition.
PPINK CEO Chris Charbonneau said in a statement the organization is disappointed to see the Supreme Court not take action on the cases.
“These laws and others like them have nothing to do with the health and well-being of the patient, and everything to do with the politicization of abortion care,” Charbonneau said.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
