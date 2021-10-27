'Sunlight and Shadows' highlights Terre Haute's history

Clockwise from top left: 1. The Kaufman block building is found at the southwest corner of the Seventh and Wabash intersection known as the “Crossroads of America.” Photo circa 1950s. 2. Bert’s Lunch Room was located in the small triangular block at the center of the Twelve Points intersection. Date of photo is 1939. 3. This painting by Omer “Salty” Seamon depicts a day at the ballpark at Memorial Stadium. Likely a scene from the early 1900s, the painting is dated circa 1970s. 4. Durkee’s Ferry, five miles north of Terre Haute, was one of the first ferries on the Wabash River. In 1818 John Durkee received a permit to maintain a flatboat large enough to hold a wagon with a team of four horses as well as a pirogue, a small boat for foot passengers. 5. The house at 629 Mulberry St. was home to one of Terre Haute’s early settlers, Blackford Condit. The Condit House is the oldest building on the Indiana State University Campus and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. It is now the home of the University President. Photo dated 1965. 6. Contour Coca-Cola Bottle: Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia at the bottlers’ convention, judges determined the Root bottle was the best design submitted. The bottling equipment then in use, however, would not operate with the bottle’s large center bulge. The Root team devoted most of the summer to redesigning the bottle to the slimmer bottle we know today. It has been called the most recognized container in the world. Photo dated 1915. 7. Vigo Bell: In the Vigo County Courthouse belfry hangs a 2-ton bell, a gift to Vigo County from a donor who played an important role in the Indiana Territory during and after the Revolutionary War. All photos courtesy of the Vigo County Historical Society collection.