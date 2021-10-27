'Sunlight and Shadows' highlights Terre Haute's history

Clockwise from top left: 1. The Kaufman block building is found at the southwest corner of the Seventh and Wabash intersection known as the “Crossroads of America.” Photo circa 1950s. 2. Bert’s Lunch Room was located in the small triangular block at the center of the Twelve Points intersection. Date of photo is 1939. 3. This painting by Omer “Salty” Seamon depicts a day at the ballpark at Memorial Stadium. Likely a scene from the early 1900s, the painting is dated circa 1970s. 4. Durkee’s Ferry, five miles north of Terre Haute, was one of the first ferries on the Wabash River. In 1818 John Durkee received a permit to maintain a flatboat large enough to hold a wagon with a team of four horses as well as a pirogue, a small boat for foot passengers. 5. The house at 629 Mulberry St. was home to one of Terre Haute’s early settlers, Blackford Condit. The Condit House is the oldest building on the Indiana State University Campus and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. It is now the home of the University President. Photo dated 1965. 6. Contour Coca-Cola Bottle: Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia at the bottlers’ convention, judges determined the Root bottle was the best design submitted. The bottling equipment then in use, however, would not operate with the bottle’s large center bulge. The Root team devoted most of the summer to redesigning the bottle to the slimmer bottle we know today. It has been called the most recognized container in the world. Photo dated 1915. 7. Vigo Bell: In the Vigo County Courthouse belfry hangs a 2-ton bell, a gift to Vigo County from a donor who played an important role in the Indiana Territory during and after the Revolutionary War. All photos courtesy of the Vigo County Historical Society collection.

A new digital tour exploring the history of Terre Haute highlights the “In Sunlight and Shadows” of the places and people in the community.

The Vigo County Historical Museum has partnered with the Discover Indiana project to release interpretive stories about the history and people of Terre Haute on the web at publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/61.

“It focuses on the positive aspects of Terre Haute, and it also shares some stories that are less positive,” said Suzy Quick, collections and program coordinator for the historical museum.

Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Vigo County Historical Museum developed the digital tour highlighting the rich history of Terre Haute.

French explorers named the area Terre Haute, meaning “Highland,” which describes its geological location above the river. It was the home of the peaceful Wea Native American tribe, which was later forced to relocate to Missouri and Arkansas in 1820. This region also caught the attention of William Henry Harrison, who was commissioned to build a fort overlooking the Wabash River. The stockade was critical in the War of 1812.

The village of Terre Haute became the county seat of Vigo County in 1818, and was declared an official city in 1853. An expanding population led to growth in business, as well as industry. Terre Haute was an epicenter for prosperity and entrepreneurship.

Topics discussed in the digital tour include the National Road and the Crossroads of America, Indiana State University’s beginnings as the Indiana State Normal School, Twelve Points, Memorial Stadium, Vigo County Courthouse, the Wabash River, and the invention of the Coca-Cola contour bottle.

“We are so pleased to welcome Vigo County Historical Museum to the Discover Indiana project. Suzy Quick has done extraordinary work in developing their tours,” said Dr. Rebecca Shrum, who leads the Discover Indiana project. “They join 36 other tours featuring history from around the state of Indiana that highlight our remarkable and unique local history.”

Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, and the Indiana Historical Society. 

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.