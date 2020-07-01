Summer and COVID-19: Is it safe to dip your toes in?

Summer fun will definitely be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while families can have a good time outdoors, officials say the public swimming rules apply to keep you and your family safe.

The Centers for Disease Control [CDC] says there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be spread through water in public pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds.

Proper operation and sanitation of aquatic venues, and treating the water with disinfectants such as chlorine and bromine, should inactivate the virus, according to “Considerations for Public Pools, Hot Tubs, and Water Playgrounds During COVID-19,” which is published by the CDC.

“Swimming water has not been known to be a source of transmission,” said Kristen Kelley, IU Health’s director of infection prevention. “There’s been no reports of pool water being a source of it. It really is about coming in contact with, typically the air, of another infected person, for an extended time, usually in close quarters.”

Kelley, a registered nurse certified in infection control who has a Master’s Degree in Public Health and Epidemiology, said the novel coronavirus is a droplet organism that spreads via air.

Risk comes mainly from someone who is unmasked and within 3 to 6 feet for about 10 to 15 minutes of someone who is infected. Additionally, Kelley said most transmissions of the virus happen in enclosed areas.

“The positive part about pools is that it’s usually outside,” Kelley said. “The fresh air tends to break up any COVID molecules easily and dissipates the source of the virus.”

In the Wabash Valley

In Terre Haute, Deming Park Pool opened June 8 with a limit of 85 patrons, less than half of its usual 200 patron capacity.

Recreation director Ashley Tyler said the pool staff is following CDC guidelines and has a new disinfecting protocol with new sprays and cleansers. Lifeguards also do regular wipedowns of tables, chairs and restroom facilities.

The pool is expected to remain open through Labor Day weekend. Admission is $3 per person age 13 and older, and $2.75 for children 12 and younger. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free.

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department opened the beach at Fowler Park on Memorial Day weekend and it will remain open through Labor Day weekend.

However, once school is back in session, the beach will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August.

Vigo County Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said some operations are different this year.

No beach chairs have been set out. The public is welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. Patrons are encouraged to social distance and to stay with their own groups. Frequent announcements are made reminding patrons to social distance, Grossman said, and signs have been posted.

Park staff have stepped up sanitation in the restroom and shower facilities at the park. Only one showerhouse is open, and it is cleaned multiple times throughout the day. All restrooms are deep cleaned before opening and after closing. Any pit toilet restroom in the county parks that do not have running water for hand-washing have been closed per CDC guidelines.

The Forest Park Pool in Brazil is operated by the Clay County YMCA.

YMCA aquatics director Shane Chesshir said the pool has been operating with a limit of 195 patrons, but will increase to its full 280 person capacity as of July 4.

Sanitizing is ongoing, Chesshir said, so that tables, door knobs, restrooms and other surfaces are wiped down every 45 minutes while the pool is open. Heavier cleaning occurs before the pool opens and after closing.

Patrons can rent deck chairs at $2 each, or can bring their own chairs. Rented chairs are wiped down before being handed out, and after being returned, he said.

Concessions are also available, but a reduced selection is being offered.

At the Rockville Public Pool, capacity has been limited to 100 patrons, which is half of its 200 person capacity.

General admission swim sessions are noon to 2:45 p.m., and 3:15 to 6 p.m. Staff wipe down all surfaces during the break, as well as before opening and after closing.

No masks are required of patrons, but staff members do wear masks. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.

The Marshall Community Pool in Marshall, Illinois, opened Wednesday and is following CDC guidelines that limit customers to 100 people per two-hour, 30 minute pool sessions. On a first-come basis, patrons are admitted at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All surfaces are sanitized by pool staff during the half-hour break between sessions.

Pool staff also require temperature checks, a signed liability release, and patrons must wear a mask to enter the pool facility. Admission is $2 per person age 2 and older.

Information about pool rules, times, swim lessons, parties, water aerobics and lap swims are available on the facility's Facebook page. Prepackaged food is sold in the concession stand.

Being proactive

Some things, like social distancing in water, are harder to enforce than a rigorous cleaning schedule. IU's Kelley said she worked with her neighborhood pool, which addressed distance concerns.

“As soon as you get in the source of water, especially with children, kids don’t always know how to socially distance. Six feet is like 6 inches to them,” she said. “If you have health issues in your family, anyone who is immuno-compromised, children could potentially pick this up at the water park. They could bring it home. It’s likely you’re not going to be able to socially distance.”

Kelley worked with her local pool to construct safety guidelines. Some of the guidelines they decided on included spacing out chairs, making use of grassy areas for more seating, taping off the snack area to create 6-foot squares to encourage distancing and more.

Kelley mentioned an article published in “The Lancet Public Health,” an online, open-access medical journal, called “The effect of control strategies to reduce social mixing on outcomes of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan, China: a modelling study.”

“It said that social distancing is one of our best tools, followed by masking, in order to prevent the spread. And we’ve seen really great success with social distancing,” she said. “Continuing with those principals, it’s really positive.”

Duchess Adjei, the regional communication director for the American Red Cross Indiana Region, said in an email to “maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you. If you don’t think your child can do this, come up with another activity.”.

Adjei urged swimmers to follow the public safety guidelines set by the facility. For general safety, make sure the area is designated for swimming before jumping in, and keep an eye on kiddos.

Some COVID-19 guidelines are a bit more nuanced.

“Wear face coverings on land, do not wear them in the water,” she said. “… Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.”

Kelley advised calling ahead to check out what times are non-peak hours and use smart strategies to stay away from other people.

“Maybe bringing your own towels to sit on so you’re away from people or packing your own snacks so you don’t have to wait in long, congested lines,” she said. “Maybe call ahead and ask questions.”

Things like wiping down every surface and using hand sanitizer every half hour, while commendable, might be overkill, Kelley said. Washing hands after using the restroom and before eating and after being in public should help to ensure safety.

As Indiana nears Stage 5, Kelley said she understands the need to get out of the house. By taking a few extra steps, she said families can remain safe.

“Everyone is eager to get out, but I still think this is a team sport,” she said. “Getting through this pandemic is absolutely a team sport and we’re all in this together. So where we succeed, we succeed as a team. We win or lose as a team.”

-- Lisa Trigg and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.