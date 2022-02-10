The City of Sullivan, in partnership with the Sullivan Police Department, received grant funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Program to help aid in the operations of the Sullivan Police Department. A program to hire additional personnel and evaluate current capabilities will be funded with the grant.
The JAG program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions in memory of late officer Edward R. Byrne. The competitive grant process allowed the City of Sullivan Police Department to evaluate their needs to develop a much needed request. These funds will allow the City of Sullivan to hire a seventh officer, assisting with daily tasks, requirements and needs of the City of Sullivan.
“We consider public safety to be a top priority of our administration. Sullivan is a special place and it’s our job to offer peace to the citizens of the community. This additional officer and programming will benefit their quality of workplace and the community as a whole. Our officers have been working extra hard, additional hours and doing so willingly. However, it’s pastime for an additional officer,” said Mayor Clint Lamb.
The proposed program will work to improve working conditions for the Sullivan Police department by reassessing the current duties and hours of each officer. Once the individual is hired, the current workload of officers will be assessed and rearranged to better reflect reasonable hours and times. This will help the department make adjustments to promote better mental health among officers, encourage self-care and time with family and reinstate practices within the department that were lost due to lack of staffing.
Earlier this year, Sullivan also approved the largest salary increase for its officers in the city’s history.
“Everyone knows the city’s logo is take time to care, and that’s exactly what these police officers do day-in and day-out. I’m proud our officers, their families and their dedication. We look forward to what these grant dollars will do for the City of Sullivan,” said Lamb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.