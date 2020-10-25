It's not just a teacher shortage that is causing staffing problems for some of Indiana's public schools.
A substitute teacher shortage also is a serious issue for some districts, as many subs may be wary of returning to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An annual survey of Indiana's teacher shortage included "quite a few comments about districts finding subs," said Terry McDaniel, Indiana State University professor of educational leadership.
"I think a lot of that ... is COVID-related. It's always a problem to find subs. You struggle to do that, but now a lot of people who were subbing are saying, 'I don't want to walk into a classroom where I can be infected with COVID. It doesn't pay enough to make it worth my while, anyway. I don't get benefits'."
In a Sept. 8 article, Indiana Public Media reported "substitute teachers are in high demand and have been in critically short supply." In some cases, substitutes are retired teachers and have concerns about their health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In response, teachers may give up their prep time to cover classes, the article stated.
"We are absolutely dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers," said Mike Schimpf, superintendent at North Central Parke School Corp. "At our past board meeting, we increased substitute pay to $70 per day. We've also increased our advertising for these positions."
The districts pay had ranged from $60 to $70 per day before the change, depending upon education. Now the pay range is $70-$75 per day.
"When we don't have subs, there are times when aides are utilized and teachers cover for one another as well. There have been instances of the principal stepping in to cover, or other staff members," Schimpf said.
Dave Chapman, superintendent of South Vermillion School Corp., agrees there is a shortage, "and it has become more troublesome finding them [substitutes] with the pandemic."
There have been 48 instances so far this year when a teacher has not had a sub "and we've had to fill in with teachers, administrators or instructional aides," he said.
National situation
A national teacher shortage existed before the pandemic, and now, COVID-19 is creating an even greater need for substitute teachers, including those filling long-term vacancies, said Brad Beckner, Kelly Education vice president for the Northeast region that includes Indiana.
A national survey from the EdWeek Research Center sheds light on the issue; the report was commissioned by Kelly Education and results released in June. Kelly Education provides schools with substitute teacher staffing, including the Vigo County School Corp.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. schools were able to fill just 54 percent of the approximately 250,000 teacher absences each day, the report indicated. As many schools reopened in the fall, they were expected to face a growing number of teacher absences due to the pandemic.
Twelve percent of teachers said the pandemic might lead them to leave the profession even though they were not planning to do so before the crisis.
"As district leaders look to fill classrooms, substitute teachers can bridge the gap, but key changes are needed to help recruit and retain substitutes as the demand for them increases in the era of school re-openings," according to the report.
The report recommended several ways to address the substitute shortage: raising substitute teacher pay; providing professional development opportunities; implementing recruitment and retention strategies; and investing in alternative credentialing programs that prepare them for teaching positions.
The report analyzed trends based on a survey of more than 2,000 principals, district leaders and school board members. Fifty-six percent of respondents said their teacher absence rates were higher today than they were five years ago.
Also, 71 percent of administrators and school board members predict that the demand for substitute teachers will increase in the next five years.
Subs always needed
Vigo County resident Mike Sullivan started substituting for the Vigo County School Corp. in March 2019 after retiring from his job in advertising sales.
He found it to be the "perfect" part-time job to fit his circumstances and eventually he focused on subbing at the middle school level. It got to the point where teachers called him if they would be absent from a class.
But on the recommendation of his doctor, he is not substituting this year. He has several health considerations and is at higher risk for COVID-19.
"I would catch it easier than most people would and I would have a harder time surviving," Sullivan said.
He misses his substitute teaching job and hopes to go back someday. "It's a really good job. I enjoy it," Sullivan said.
In Vigo County, a need for more substitute teachers exists, but that's nothing new. "We've always had a shortage. We're not seeing the shortage significantly greater than usual," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
This year, the district uses what Riley describes as "floater substitutes" in the larger schools. The floater subs are assigned to a specific building and can sub if a teacher is absent or must go home in the middle of the day. If the floater sub is not needed in a classroom, they may be assigned other tasks.
"We've not had floater subs before this year," Riley said. They are being used in response to COVID, and "it allows us to be more responsive to staffing needs during the day."
The district continues to use other subs as well. The district has a contractual relationship with Kelly Education, which handles hiring and dispatching of substitutes.
While the district's situation is steady, "There is a shortage. We could always use more [substitutes]," Riley said.
He's aware of a few retired teachers who have substituted in the past but have chosen not to at this time.
Among the floater subs is Jayson Wright, who is assigned to West Vigo High School.
Wright obtained a bachelor's degree in social studies education from Indiana State University in 2015 and hopes to eventually land a full-time teaching job.
"I go to West Vigo High School, just like any other teacher would," he said. Once he arrives, "I get my assignment the day I show up. I don't know what I'll be doing until I get there." He covers wherever he is needed, whether a teacher has an emergency or gets sick during the day and must leave.
"I've been in class quite a bit," Wright said. When he's not busy, he might talk to different teachers or sit in their classes and observe how they teach and learn their "tricks of the trade."
The 1996 West Vigo High School graduate enjoys subbing and "I get along very well with students ...They are very respectful and help me out a lot."
He has a disability that affects his mobility somewhat and uses a motorized wheelchair.
Indiana doing 'better than average'
Indiana, "is doing better than average as it relates to a substitute teacher coverage," said Brad Beckner, Kelly Education vice president for the Northeast region that includes Indiana. "There are some hotspots where we see some COVID issues," including the greater Indianapolis area.
Terre Haute "is doing even better than that," he said. "We've been very pleased with how things have shaped up in Terre Haute and our ability to support the district" as it has responded to the pandemic.
Kelly Education works with 37 districts in Indiana.
Kelly advocates use of building-level substitutes, such as Jayson Wright, who are assigned to a specific building. Under normal circumstances, a substitute could pick up an assignment in any building across a school district, which potentially poses some safety issues not only for the substitute but for students and faculty at the buildings they might be in.
"What we've worked with districts on is to be very specific about what building a substitute teacher reports to. That gives them the confidence that they know where they're going to be needed every day, and it also reduces transmission issues and actually increases the safety factor for all involved," Beckner said.
The way substitute teaching is traditionally structured is "uniquely ill-suited to this moment," said Amanda von Moos of Substantial, a national nonprofit that works to improve substitute teaching.
Normally, there is a central pool of subs who work across a variety of schools within a district or region. When thinking about exposure to a virus, "It means we're putting them into a lot of different environments," which may be a concern to the substitute and the schools, she said.
She agrees schools should focus on using more school-based subs, assigned to a specific school. They become more apart of that school team, and, "We think that makes everyone feel more comfortable," she said.
Substitute teaching works best when there are strong relationships, and the substitute gets to know the staff, students and how things work. "I think everyone is under more stress and trust is really important and those relationships are really important," von Moos said.
Also important is training, especially as substitutes navigate new structures and routines with COVID, including more use of technology. "Historically, substitute teachers receive almost no training and support," she said. "It's really a gap."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
