The filing period for FAFSA -- the Free Application for Federal Student Aid -- has opened for the 2020-2021 school year and runs through April 15, 2020.
With over $350 million in state financial aid available, as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminds Hoosiers it is more important than ever to file.
All students should file the FAFSA, regardless of family income, the commission says. In addition to determining eligibility for state and federal financial aid, many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
Filing the FAFSA is critical for Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars, who must file on time in order to earn the state scholarship that pays for up to four years of college tuition.
Recent changes to the FAFSA filing process offers students more flexibility by filing through a smartphone application: the myStudentAid app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, and was designed to make it easier for the nearly 19 million students who file the FAFSA each year. The app also benefits students who do not have a computer or high-speed internet access at home.
Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov or by using the myStudentAid app. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:
- Social Security number
- Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)
- Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned
- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or by email at awards@che.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.