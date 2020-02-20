Bills affecting student aid, students with disabilities and the exploitation of dependents were among those heard during a busy day of committee hearings at the General Assembly Wednesday.
Those bills included:
Senate Bill 223: Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
What it does: Requires all high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA unless: a parent of a student or an emancipated minor signs a waiver that they decline to complete it; or the principal of the student’s high school waives the requirement due to extenuating circumstances.
What happened: Rep. Edward DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, attempted to add an amendment requiring all schools that receive state funding to implement this change but the committee took no action.
What’s next: SB 223 could be heard by the House Education Committee at a later date.
Senate Bill 346: Students with disabilities
What it does: Requires, to the extent permitted under federal law, the department of education to provide the same text-to-speech, screen reader, or human reader and calculator accommodations to a particular student on every section of the statewide assessment program as provided as part of the student’s individualized education program
What happened: The bill was discussed and testimony was heard from both sides, but not voted on.
What’s next: The bill will be heard by the House Education Committee at a later date. No date has been set.
Senate Bill 249: Exploitation of dependents and endangered adults
What it does: SB 249 protects dependents from being taken advantage of their personal services and/or property. It also increases the penalty, first time offense being a class A misdemeanor. If there is a repeated exploitation, charges rise to a level 6 felony. Defines “person in a position of trust” and “self-dealing,” and defines the consequences for a person who recklessly uses or exerts control over the personal services or property of an endangered adult or dependent.
What happened: SB 249 passed the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee by an 11-0 vote. Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, said that the issue of exploited adults was brought to his attention by the Alzheimer’s Association. David Powell with Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council also testified in support of SB 249, stating that the top three categories of the people who take advantage of the dependent is a family member, health care facility or nursing homes.
What’s next: The bill now advances to the full House for action.
Haley Carney and Lacey Watt contributed to this report. They are reporters for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
