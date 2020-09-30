The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday previewed its new dashboard that shows the numbers of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state, allowing parents, teachers and the community a more detailed look at the impact of the contagious virus.
“I want to emphasize that this dashboard is still a work in progress and we will continue to refine the data and collect more data,” said Dr. Kristina Box, health department commissioner, at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s virtual press conference Wednesday where COVID-19 updates are provided.
Box provided a look at the dashboard before it’s unveiling Thursday, showing that there are 1,676 student cases, 335 teacher cases, and 343 staff cases in Indiana schools as of Wednesday. Box said the searchable dashboard is incomplete and warned that exact numbers are not given for schools with fewer than five cases for privacy reasons.
The dashboard is viewable at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
The number of schools is expected to drop as the department shifts to reporting entities, not just individual schools, Box said. The number of schools reporting is currently at about 2,800, but preschools, juvenile correctional facilities and career centers are being removed.
This is the second dashboard the state has developed to chart the spread of the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the summer the health department launched a dashboard that shows the number of cases in the state’s long-term care facilities.
Indiana moved into Stage 5 of the reopening plan effective Monday, which means that unless local communities have stricter guidelines, most businesses and activities can fully open with face masks and social distancing in place.
But with hospitalizations reaching 900, daily case numbers rising and the spread rate increasing, Holcomb was questioned about whether the state is opening too soon.
Noting that within the week Indiana went from having one of the slowest rates of spread to one of the higher rates, Holcomb said, “It just shows the volatility of the spread rate and what we need to do to be extra vigilant. But it doesn’t mean that we go back to 4.5 or 4, it means we need to hunker down in the areas where we see spread.”
The health department reported Wednesday that there are 965 new cases and 20 new deaths. This brings Indiana to a total of 3,405 deaths and 120,019 cases.
Citing falling testing rates in certain counties, Box emphasized the importance that people get tested for COVID-19. She also encouraged Hoosiers to respond to contact tracers and reported that 75% of contact tracing in Indiana has been successful.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the health department, said 130,000 instant COVID-19 testing cards — brand name BinaxNOW — will be provided to long-term care facilities in yellow and red counties.
“These cards are rapid COVID-19 antigen tests that provide results within 15 minutes, and do not require a machine,” Weaver said. “Earlier this week, the White House released information about the national distribution plan.”
Indiana will receive 130,000 by the end of the week and two million over the next several months, Weaver said.
In the coming weeks, Box and Weaver will continue to provide weekly media coronavirus updates. Holcomb himself will not be a part of them.
Taylor Wooten is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.