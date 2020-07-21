Statehouse Dems, Black leaders call for special session

Indiana House and Senate Democrats and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on their Republican colleagues and the governor to authorize an emergency legislative session this August.
Under normal circumstances, the Indiana General Assembly doesn’t reconvene until late November, and the main part of the legislative session won’t begin until January 2021.
The legislators said they are calling for a special session now because there are too many pressing issues that require immediate action, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, police reform and questions about how to safely hold an election in November.
“It’s time for the people’s elected representatives and senators in the legislature to step forward and provide Hoosiers the answers and action they’re looking for,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said during a Tuesday press conference outside the Statehouse.
Among the actions the legislators hope to pass in the special session include extending no-excuse absentee voting for Hoosiers, allowing anyone to vote with an absentee ballot without a specific reason. Indiana was one of 16 states that didn’t allow no-excuse absentee voting when the primary was originally scheduled in May, according to a report by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But for the delayed primary on June 2, the Indiana Election Commission allowed absentee voting for any reason. The process wasn’t perfect — some voters reported they didn’t receive an absentee ballot on time, and some who did go to the polls reported long lines that resulted from restrictions like social distancing and a reduced number of polling sites.
And even with this change in the primary, Democrats and voting rights advocates criticized the state for not also extending the deadline to collect absentee ballots. The current deadline is noon on Election Day, six hours before polls are required to close. Lanane said this must change if Indiana wants to protect voters in November.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said the leaders are also concerned about how the state is ensuring Hoosiers who’ve lost their jobs and more in historic numbers since the start of the pandemic recover financially. GiaQuinta and said the governor has not acted fast enough to fund needed programs with some $2 billion Indiana received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
GiaQuinta criticized the group responsible for deciding where CARES Act dollars go, too, arguing at the press conference the Economic Relief and Recovery Team should include representation from the legislature. The current members are unelected and are being led by Indiana Office of Management Budget Director Cris Johnston and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
The legislators also pointed to the state’s rental assistance program and said it isn’t robust enough to help Hoosiers at risk of eviction. The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority is currently offering qualified renters up to $2,000 to help with past due or future rent payments, a program paid for by $25 million from the CARES Act. The program is available to all counties except Marion County, which is managing a separate program.
On top of bolstering the rent program, Statehouse Democrats said they want to see the state enhance COVID-19 contact tracing and testing efforts.
Coinciding with the legislators’ concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing conversations about racial justice and police reform that emerged in new force early this summer. Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, chairs the IBLC and said the state has taken too long to implement a police reform agenda the group released two months ago as the conversations began.
Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, and other Democratic lawmakers call on Gov. Eric Holcomb and Republicans to authorize an emergency legislative session at a Tuesday press conference. Shackleford chairs the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and argued a special session is needed to address racism and police brutality. Photo by Erica Irish, TheStatehouseFile.com.
In that time, Shackleford said, there have been too many incidents involving racism and police brutality to delay action until the regular session.
“The attempted lynching of a Black man in broad daylight, the incident of a young woman that was protesting being deliberately hit by a car, and IMPD using tear gas against peaceful protestors are all incidents that occurred within the last two months,” Shackleford said, referring to separate incidents in Bloomington, Indiana, where a Black man alleged a group of white men attempted to lynch him at Lake Monroe, and in Indianapolis, where citizens gathered to protest recent police brutality across the country.
Shackleford said a special session would ensure the IBLC can implement the most immediate parts of their agenda, including a statewide ban on officers using chokeholds in arrests. That method that has come into sharp scrutiny since May when an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The IBLC will also push to ban racial profiling and no-knock warrants.
The IBLC has met twice with Gov. Eric Holcomb and with legislative leaders like House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, Shackleford said.
The caucus also recently met with Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, who was chosen to lead a task force on police reform during the regular session. Shackleford said two IBLC members — Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary — were originally chosen to sit on the task force, but now, she and Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, will be added. The group will meet every other week to discuss Indiana’s police reform needs, and Shackleford said Huston told the caucus he is “interested in making some changes.”
It remains to be seen, though, if the Black caucus will get results. Legislation was introduced last session designed to address issues of racism and police brutality, Shackleford said, including bills that would have established new guidelines for police stops and ensured diversity in the courts. Not one of the proposals became law.
The choice to hold a special session is up to the governor, and Holcomb told reporters at a separate event Tuesday he would consider the request.
“I’ll absolutely look at everything that they’re recommending,” Holcomb said. “I don’t want to be presumptuous here, but I’m assuming they’re talking to the leaders in their chambers as well about that possibility. They’ll have a say-so as well.”
Democratic legislators said the special session would have to consider safety restrictions like social distancing and face coverings. But Lanane said this doesn’t change the fact that issues need addressed, and added legislators face questions about safety even if they wait for the regular session.
— Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
