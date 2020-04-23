State will partner with IU to test 20,000 Hoosiers for COVID-19 study

Thousands of Hoosiers can expect a phone call next week from the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health asking for volunteers to submit to testing for the coronavirus.
Researchers hope the results will give them a clearer understanding of the spread of the virus in Indiana.
“Together with the state, we are taking a critical step to understand how COVID-19 has affected the population of Indiana,” Nir Menachemi, chair of IU's Health Management and Policy Department, said during Thursday’s state press conference.
“Because these tests focus on sick and high-risk individuals, we lack an understanding of how many people in our state have been infected, especially if they were not formally tested or have no symptoms.”
Using taxpayer filings, about 5,000 Hoosiers will be selected based on demographic criteria, such as race and gender, and contacted by Wednesday. Within a few days after results are compiled, Menachemi said, he will share preliminary results with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box.
An additional 15,000 Hoosiers will be contacted in three separate phases: late May, October and April 2021.
“(I’m) proud of what this is going to represent and allow us to – not just contemplate but – include in our decision making,” Holcomb said. “Data drives our decisions.”
Menachemi said that by testing only the sickest Hoosiers, public health officials see only the “tip of the iceberg.”
The state would establish eight drive-through testing sites throughout Indiana and have mobile RV units serve dozens of other counties.
Both parties stressed that tests would be available only to those invited into the study.
“I hope that if you’re contacted, you agree to participate,” Box said. “We need your help to make sure that the data we receive accurately reflects Indiana’s population.”
