State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.
His assignments include the County Redistricting Commission; Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor; Legislative Council’s Subcommittee on Audit and Financial Reporting; and Midwestern Higher Education Compact Commission.
“Interim study committees help lawmakers take an in-depth look at important issues impacting Hoosiers,” Ford said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing what insights these study committees report and consider for the next legislative session in the months to come.”
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.
