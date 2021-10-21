State Sen. Ford announces re-election bid

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has announced he is seeking another term in the Indiana State Senate representing District 38, which is composed of Clay and Vigo counties.
Following this year’s redistricting, District 38 is now composed of Clay and Vigo counties and a portion of Sullivan County.
“When I initially ran for office, I could see great potential for the Wabash Valley, but unfortunately progress wasn’t being made because our elected officials were more interested in playing politics than making real change,” Ford said in a news release. “During my tenure in the State Senate, I have remained an independent leader focused on delivering results. I have always put people before politics and have worked with all sides, including business and labor groups, to get things done.
"At times I’ve had to stand up to my own party or special interests for the betterment of the district. And I’ve delivered on my promises of providing additional support for our local schools, teachers, and students, protecting and attracting higher-paying jobs for the middle class, securing record infrastructure funding that has allowed us to finally complete the West Terre Haute Connector – among other projects - and improving the local economy.”
Ford serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Elections and is a member of the Senate committees on Family & Children Services, Appropriations, and Public Policy.
Ford is active in the community and has been a board member of several organizations including the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Vigo County Youth Soccer, Leadership Wabash Valley, March of Dimes of Wabash Valley, and the Swope Art Museum. He also has served as chairman of the Indiana Arts Commission.
He and his wife, Kirsten, have two sons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.