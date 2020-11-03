State Rep. Alan Morrison re-elected in District 42

Voters in Indiana House District 42 have again elected Republican Alan Morrison to represent them at the statehouse, according to results late Tuesday from the Indiana Secretary of State election results website.

Although results were not complete, at 11 p.m. the website showed Morrison leading Democratic challenger Amy Burke Adams 15,769 to 7,260.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Morrison, a sports management graduate of Slippery Rock State College in Pennsylvania with a master’s in the same field from Indiana State, has represented the district since 2012.

The district consists of all of Vermillion County and portions of Fountain, Parke, Vigo, Warren and Clay counties.

Morrison said Tuesday night that he is humbled that District 42 has continued placing their collective faith in him.

"I look forward to continue working with representatives from around the state and help forward legislation that help all Hoosiers," Morrison said. "I'm just really really grateful the people have put their faith in me to go to Indianapolis and work hard for the folks of West Central Indiana."

He said his next term will focus on navigating the state budget process while accounting for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said legislators will also look to continue some of the deregulation implemented during the state's shutdown.

Burke Adams is coming off a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, she served as an instructor, discipline hearing officer, auditor, department manager and recruiter.

She also served as acting associate warden and executive assistant to the warden, and she added that she advocated for veterans employed by the agency as well as recruited qualified candidates by traveling to military bases.