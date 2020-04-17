The Indiana Election Commission approved an order Friday to confirm changes and offer procedural guidelines to those managing Indiana’s upcoming primary election, which has been delayed until June 2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with a jarring disruption at the start of the meeting, caused by a member of the public uploading a pornographic video, Republican Co-Chair Paul Okeson and his team progressed through the online meeting agenda in less than 30 minutes.

The four-person commission approved an order in a unanimous vote.

That order includes confirmation that Indiana’s primary will be held June 2 and provides guidance to county election boards on how to protect those administering elections, such as by providing poll workers with personal protective equipment.

The order also includes new guidance on absentee voting. It confirms that absentee ballot applications with errors can be returned to voters to be corrected so they can still vote without visiting the polls.

The order also permits county election boards to count absentee ballots at more than one location, so long as the number of sites does not exceed one per every 50,000 active voters as of May 4. Counties with fewer than 50,000 active voters can create a maximum of three sites for counting absentee ballots.

Democratic Vice Chairman Anthony Long and Suzannah Wilson Overholt, also a Democrat, introduced six amendments to the order after it was approved that would have expanded alternative voting.

Among the amendments included an extension of the deadline for absentee vote applications, including one provision that would ask county election boards to count any absentee ballot received by 6 p.m. on the day of the election. Under current rules, the ballots must be received by noon on election day.

A separate amendment would have offered voters the opportunity to vote without leaving their cars. Another called on the Indiana Secretary of State to either mail ballots to voters or postcards advertising the opportunity for absentee voting. On Thursday at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s press briefing, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said mailing ballots to all voters is too expensive.

Okeson said the amendments came as a surprise to him, citing the long negotiation period between the two parties to reach agreement on the order passed Friday.

“We came to some agreement and passed an order that did not contain the information that you’re proposing in those amendments, which, forgive me, seems a bit disingenuous,” Okeson said.

The bipartisan commission reached agreement on the order after extensive negotiation and research, Okeson and Long agreed.

However, Long said the amendments should still be considered to ensure ongoing discussions about how to protect voting rights during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The issue in my mind, in any event — and I’m not saying this exclusively to me or to my party — has been the public safety of the voters and the public safety and health assurance of the people that are going to have to conduct the election,” Long said. “This is such a critical issue because most of the poll workers … are older people that are in a higher-risk category such as I am.”

The commission did not consider the amendments after a party-line vote.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody, who worked with the commission to develop the order authorized Friday, said in a statement his party will continue to seek bipartisan solutions. But he also said the amendments should have been considered.

“I am disappointed these were voted down by the Republicans on the commission but look forward to continuing the discussion on why vote-by-mail is the safest option at next week’s April 22 hearing,” Zody said.

Erica Irish is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.