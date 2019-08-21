State panel give Indiana's chief justice new 5-year term

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush delivers her State of the Judiciary address at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rush is seeking a new five-year term in the position that she's held since being selected for it in 2014. The state's Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after hearing from Rush and the four other Indiana Supreme Court justices. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)