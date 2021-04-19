State extends FAFSA filing deadline beyond April 15

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beyond the state’s original April 15 deadline.
Students who did not file the FAFSA before the April 15 deadline should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible.
Students must have a current FAFSA on file to qualify for state and federal financial aid and many merit-based scholarships also require a completed FAFSA.
“With over $350 million available in state financial aid each year, Indiana is committed to making postsecondary education affordable for all Hoosiers,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education said in a news release.
By "extending the deadline, we can make sure more Hoosiers can access financial aid," she said.
There is no set date for the deadline extension and limited funding will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.
The state says it is critical for students or families who were not able to file by the original deadline to file quickly. The extension applies to Indiana’s financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant.
There is no FAFSA deadline for Hoosiers applying for the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.
The number of Hoosiers filing a FAFSA has decreased this year as in-person learning and filing events to assist students and families have been scaled back due to the pandemic. The overall FAFSA filing rate as of April 12 showed the rate of all FAFSAs down 1.3 percent compared to the same date last year.
For the class of 2021 in Indiana, the number of FAFSA filings were down more than 6 percent. For low-income students who qualify for federal Pell grants in the class of 2021, FAFSA completions were down nearly 14 percent.
“It is especially important for students from low-income households to file the FAFSA, so the drop for these students is concerning. The barriers are often greater for these students, who may not have access to high-speed internet, for example, or who may be first generation college students and feel daunted about the process,” Lubbers said.
File the FAFSA at FAFSA.gov. Students and families can learn how to create a Federal Student Aid ID at that site, and they can visit LearnMoreIndiana.org for more resources, including the information needed to file.
Students and families can get FAFSA help by calling INvestEd at 317-715-9007.
