The Office of Indiana State Chemist at West Lafayette, the pesticide regulatory agency for Indiana, announced June 12 an additional label restriction for users of the herbicide dicamba. After careful consideration, State Chemist and Seed Commissioner Dr. Robert Waltz determined the need to forward FIFRA Sec. 24(c) special local need registration requests to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) for Indiana specific labels for the use of dicamba on soybeans in the 2020 growing season.
These state labels for the herbicides Engenia (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), FeXapan (EPA Reg. No. 352-913),Tavium (EPA Reg. No. 100-1623), and Xtendimax (EPA Reg. No. 524-617) will require the following additional restriction for use in the 2020 growing season: DO NOT apply this product after June 20, 2020.
“The number of off-target complaints received by OISC has continued to rise since the introduction of this herbicide technology on soybeans in 2017, and 2019 was unfortunately no exception. The Agency is taking state action to reduce those numbers,” said Waltz.
“This application cutoff restriction was reached after exhaustive complaint incident analysis by OISC over the last three years, as well as consultation and input from the Indiana Pesticide Review Board and stakeholders in the agriculture industry.”
In addition to the June 20th application cutoff date, OISC will be supporting Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service personnel in advising Indiana soybean producers about other available weed control options for the 2020 growing season. Similar application cutoff dates and weed control outreach are already underway in other major soybean producing states such as Illinois, South Dakota, and Arkansas.
Purdue weed scientist Bill Johnson stressed, “growers need to be reminded that over reliance on any single weed control option like dicamba, year after year, will lead to premature herbicide resistance.” Johnson stated, “weed scientists from across the country support efforts to reduce the potential for possible adverse effects from off-target movement, but we also want to promote efforts to preserve the usefulness of these valuable herbicide tools for as long as we can.”
For more details visit www.oisc.purdue.edu or call 765-494-1492.
