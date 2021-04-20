Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced an additional 80 Hoosier communities will receive more than $18.6 million in federal grant funding through OCRA's COVID-19 Response Grant Program.
“This grant program has already provided support to more than 600,000 Hoosiers across our state,” Crouch said in a news release. “This round we expanded the COVID-19 Response Grant Program so we can continue helping Hoosiers, their families and their businesses recover from the pandemic.”
Last year, 112 grants were awarded to 96 communities, totaling more than $20.9 million.
For this round, eligible applicants could apply for up to $250,000. Eligible activities include mental health services, childcare services, public WiFi locations, food pantry or bank services, subsidence payment programs, or grants or loans to businesses to retain low-to-moderate income (LMI) jobs.
Funding for the Phase 3 grants is from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation. For more information on the program, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg/covid-19-response-program.
Wabash Valley recipients include:
• Town of Cayuga, $225,640 to provide grants to small businesses located within town limits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Greene County, $200,000 to provide grants to assist businesses to remain operational and support remote work for businesses due to the impacts of COVID-19.
• Town of Seelyville, $153,840 to provide grants to small businesses located within town limits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Vermillion County, $250,000 to provide grants to small businesses located within county limits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Parke County, $250,000 to fund the Food Security Alliance of Parke County to address food insecurity and build capacity in these programs to improve the health of food insecure residents.
• City of Brazil, $250,000 for food pantry distribution services coordinating with the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry and General Mental Health Services partnering with Child Adult Resource Services Inc. to hire two full-time staff members. The funds will also help with the purchase of 20 iPad tablets.
