The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting proposals for a new Indiana Teacher Residency Pilot Grant Program created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly.
The grant provides $1 million in funding to assist in the development and implementation of teacher residency programs.
Eligible applicants must be school corporations or charter schools with an interest in establishing a teacher residency program in partnership with an approved posts-secondary educational institution, or which already have an existing teacher residency program. Residency models can be implemented at the undergraduate, graduate or non-traditional educator preparation program levels.
Teacher residency programs are full-year, paid teaching experiences for student educators. Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. The program is modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs.
The request for proposals includes two types of Indiana Teacher Residency Pilot Grants:
n Teacher Residency Grants: $15,000 per teacher residency position annually beginning in the 2020-21 academic year. Funding may be used to support and sustain in-development or existing teacher residency opportunities.
n Teacher Residency Planning Grants: $1,000 per school corporation or charter school to develop or expand a collaborative teacher residency program. Funding may be used to assist in the development of a residency grant proposal and recipients will be eligible for $15,000 in Teacher Residency Grant funding for the 2021-22 academic year.
Proposals are due by Friday, Feb. 28.
Additional information is available at https://www.in.gov/che/4519.htm or by contacting Eugene Johnson, assistant commissioner for program development and management, at ejohnson@che.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.