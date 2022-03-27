Kalina Long and Rylee Huebner, both second-graders at Dixie Bee Elementary, understand the importance of celebrating diversity and accepting those who may be different from them.
“We should accept and include everyone. Skin color doesn’t matter because we are all different,” Long wrote in an essay about diversity. “If someone that has a disability doesn’t have someone to play with, join them. It’s the right thing to do.”
Huebner wrote in a similar essay, “We are all different and that is what makes Earth awesome.”
Huebner also wrote, “It is important to accept people who are different because it will hurt their feelings. It will make them cry. Also, other people will see you. Then they will do the same thing. We need to be nice because it will make other people feel good.”
On a recent Wednesday, the two received Diversity Writing Awards from the Vigo County School Corp.
The second-grade contest began many years ago and in past years was sponsored by the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission.
Second-grade students district wide celebrate diversity while showcasing their writing skills that have been developed through weekly lessons with the district’s writing team: Patty Curley, Sarah Freeze, Shelly Gardner, Melissa Sawyer and Sandy Sell.
One student from each second-grade class was recognized. Matt McClendon, VCSC director of civility, diversity and international exchange presented the awards. He was accompanied by Frank Bailey, district reading and writing coach.
“Until this year, these second-graders have not had a ‘normal’ school year due to the pandemic,” Bailey said. “The emphasis on positive interactions with other people could not come at a better time.”
The springboard for the contest consisted of two parts. Students listened to the story, “All Are Welcome,” and watched the video, “Being Different is Beautiful.”
Writing coaches led brief discussions with their classes then asked their students to write to a prompt, “Why should we accept and include people who are different from us? Explain how you can show others how to respect and celebrate diversity.”
The second-graders were encouraged to use all the writing skills they have been practicing throughout the year: sentence fluency, word choice, voice, organization, idea and conventions. Winners were chosen by a committee.
Diversity award presentations took place at schools over several days.
“What you wrote about is what I do every day,” McClendon told students. “It’s about accepting others, other people for who they are, so no matter how short or tall they may be — whether they have no hair, mohawks, long hair — it’s all about accepting everybody and their cultures.”
When he presented the award, he asked for a “drum roll,” with students pounding on their desks. “You all did an amazing job,” he told all the second-graders. “I want you to continue to think like that as you get older. Never, never lose that.”
The goal of the diversity writing contest is to encourage acceptance “and increase the sense of belonging, especially for new students,” McClendon said. It’s about practicing the Golden Rule by treating others fairly and with respect and “spreading the love.”
Kalina Long, a student in Cheryl Thornton’s class at Dixie Bee, said that when she was “a littler kid, I did think that skin color mattered because there was a kid in my class and her skin was brown. I thought I couldn’t play with her, but then my mom told me it doesn’t matter what the color of her skin is and she was my best friend.”
