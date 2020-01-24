Space is still available for Turkey Run State Park’s Eagles in Flight Weekend, which is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 24-26.
Overnight lodging is also still available at Turkey Run Inn. Contact the Reservation Center at 1-877-LODGES1 or IndianaInns.com and reference Group Code EAGL20.
Weekend activities include live birds of prey programs, multiple eagle viewing tours, owl prowl night hikes, and songbird banding led by a researcher. There is no advance registration available for the programs, and food is not included.
A silent and live auction will be held by the Friends of Turkey Run and Shades State Park during the weekend, with all the proceeds going to maintenance of the parks.
Cost for the weekend is $30 for two adults and two children, and $5 per additional child. Individually the cost is $15 for people age 14 and older, and $10 for children age 4-13. Children age 4 and younger are free.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle applies.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road, Marshall, 47859.
