Some viruses, like COVID-19, can spread to humans from animals

The coronavirus pandemic might have started with infected horsehoe bats in China, according to virologists, and leaped to an intermediary species, then to humans.
It's not the first time a species-leaping virus has disrupted humanity, though recent past examples are not nearly so widespread.
An outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 sickened 8,098 people, 774 of whom died, according to the World Health Organization.
In 2017, Chinese scientists searching for the source of the 2003 outbreak discovered a population of horseshoe bats with multiple strains of virus containing all the genetic material that made up the virus found in humans.
It is thought the virus spilled over from bats to humans after first passing through civets, a meat-eating mammal similar in appearance to cats.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six of every 10 known infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning they can be passed between animals and humans, and 75% of new infectious diseases in people come from animals.
Examples include diseases such as rabies and anthrax. Vector-borne examples that occur in Indiana include West Nile Virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, and Lyme disease, spread by ticks. Vector-borne refers to diseases carried by insects and ticks.
Bats are a reservoir for viruses, Cara Brook, of the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of California-Berkeley, said during an interview on a podcast of Who What Why.
She went on to explain the hypothesis that evolving to fly imbued bats with a strong immune system that allows them to harbor viruses without becoming sick.
Other examples of viruses spilling over from bats to humans after passing through an intermediate host include MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) via a camel and Hendra through horses.
The Hendra virus "is a rare emerging zoonosis (disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals) that causes severe and often fatal disease in both infected horses and humans," according to the WHO.
Fruit bats carry the virus, named after Hendra, Australia, where the first recorded outbreak of the disease occurred in 1994.
The exact origin of the virus causing COVID-19 is not certain, but its similarity to the 2003 virus suggests it originated in bats. It is unclear if it evolved to its potent form in an animal or after being transmitted to people.
In the case of COVID-19, it appears people might also be able to spread it to animals.
The Bronx Zoo announced April 4 that Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger, had tested positive for the disease. Three other lions also had mild symptoms, but only Nadia was tested.
Testing big cats requires general anesthesia, and it was decided only one animal would be tested to limit the risks associated with anesthesia, according to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Public health officials believe the disease was spread to the big cats by a zoo employee.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 being spread to pets in the United States. But the department of agriculture cautions that, with much still to be learned about the coronavirus, people with COVID-19 should limit contact with their pets and other animals.
If a person infects an animal, there is no evidence the virus can spread back to people.
