According to a recent conservation survey, Indiana farmers planted an estimated 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers in the late fall of 2021, matching the record 1.5 million acres planted in 2020, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Overwintering living covers (i.e. cover crops and small grains, like wheat) are known for their environmental benefits. Cover crops and small grains help increase organic matter in the soil and improve overall soil health by adding living roots to the soil additional months out of the year. Cover crops also improve water infiltration into the soil, while other covers, like legumes serve as natural fertilizers. The 1.5 million acres of living covers planted sequestered an amount of soil organic carbon that is the equivalent of 819,941 tons of CO2.
Although the conservation transect does not differentiate between cover crops and small grains, Indiana farmers typically plant fewer than 300,000 acres of small grains annually, so cover crops vastly dominate the 1.5 million estimated acres. Except for corn and soybeans, cover crops are planted on more acres than any other commodity crop in Indiana. Cover crops are typically planted in the fall after harvest and are utilized to protect the soil and keep roots in the ground throughout the winter, which improves soil health and helps filter water runoff.
The conservation transect is a visual survey of cropland in the state. It was conducted between March and April 2022 by members of the Indiana Conservation Partnership, including the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Purdue Extension, as well as Earth Team volunteers, to show a more complete story of the state’s conservation efforts.
“By increasing our cover crop practices each year, we are ensuring that we provide healthier soil for the next generation,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am proud of the collaborative efforts being done by our farmers and leaders in Indiana agriculture.”
As a result of the cover crops and other overwintering covers planted last year, it is estimated that 2.1 million tons of sediment was prevented from entering Indiana’s waterways, which is enough sediment to fill more than 597 Olympic-size swimming pools. Overwintering covers also prevented 5.1 million pounds of nitrogen and over 2.5 million pounds of phosphorus from entering Indiana’s waterways.
The conservation survey also showed that about 70 percent of farmed acres were not tilled and 18 percent of farmed acres had employed reduced tillage after the 2021 harvest. This early spring survey is not intended to quantify pre-planting tillage.
