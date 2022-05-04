Social media, creative thinking help hobby shops thrive in pandemic

The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown brought worries and panic.
It also brought time for house cleaning and nostalgia.
For some, being locked down with nothing to do led to rediscovering childhood collections of sports cards or comic books. Some even jumped back into the hobbies. Those pandemic days turned into hours scouring eBay and hobby shops looking to complete a childhood set of baseball cards or starting fresh with modern product.
“This interest in collecting, flipping and investing was due in large part to people staying home and finding new ways to spend their time, including finding long-forgotten collections out of attics or getting nostalgic and having more time to reignite their passions,” said Bob Means, eBay’s director of Trading Cards. “Many folks also turned to trading cards as a hobby while sports were not live.”
On the other side of the coin were those who immediately posted their old belongings on online auction sites, hoping to make a pretty penny as comics, sports cards and other collectibles shot up in value during the pandemic.
Suddenly collectors wanted these items that had waxed and waned in interest for many years. But the shops that sold those items were just as locked down as those seeking them.
Running a hobby shop is about passion for the product and love for the customers. Now, when big money was waiting to be made, there was no shopping.
So hobby shops across Indiana got creative. While many shut their doors over the past two years, others found unique ways to stay engaged with their customers and sell the products being sought; they saw it through those dark early days of the pandemic and were able to reopen their doors.
Geek Street, Kokomo
Kingdom Cards and Games in Kokomo is like many other game stores across the nation. It’s not just a place to buy things. It’s a gathering place. People can come in, sit down at one of the shop’s long tables and jump into a game of “Magic: The Gathering,” role-play an elven warrior in “Dungeons and Dragons” or save the galaxy in a game of “Star Wars Legion.”
Those same gamers become paying customers when they need new dice or want to buy a copy of the game they have been playing in store.
So when the pandemic hit and the lockdown came into effect, customers were surprised when they wandered into the store and found no gaming tables.
“‘That’s because ‘I can’t let you hang out,’” Jason Van Haecke recalled telling them.
Despite the lockdown, Van Haecke continued to come into the shop each day, even though there were no customers.
“That was rather disappointing because this is a place where people come to hang out,” he said.
Van Haecke said some of his customers saw the lockdown coming and stockpiled games. They bought best-sellers like “Ticket to Ride” and “Settlers of CATAN.” They bought paint and gaming miniatures. But the most popular purchase during the pandemic? “Pandemic,” a challenging cooperative game where players work together to stop the spread of a virus.
Kingdom Cards and Games is part of Kokomo’s Geek Street, a group of hobby shops near the town square. There’s Comics Cubed, Kokomo Toys & Collectibles, American Dream Hi-Fi and Chapter Two Books — something for every fanboy and girl.
Comics Cubed’s owner Shawn Hilton was the first to arrive on Geek Street when he opened his comic shop 12 years ago. He’s watched the community grow over the years and become a bit of a mentor figure for the others.
Van Haecke sat inside the closed store and promoted items on Facebook. He took orders via credit card and went as far as to hand deliver those orders to his customers’ front doors. When he saw Hilton selling comics books on Facebook Live, he began selling games on his own live stream with the help of local YouTubers who run a channel called “Let’s Open it.”
A block away the owners of Kokomo Toys & Collectibles were also experiencing the pandemic loneliness of an empty store. Like Van Haecke, owners Amber and Todd Jordan came in each day. Despite the normally busy shop being closed, they continued selling and shipping items from their equally busy eBay store.
They also had assistance from Hilton, who offered to deliver some of their shipments to local customers.
When the toy store finally reopened, they put a lot of focus on masks and cleaning. Their front door still requests visitors to wear a mask.
They found an increase in people coming in to sell their used toys upon reopening.
“People had some extra time on their hands to go through their houses or their collections and pick and choose what they wanted to keep and what they wanted to sell,” Amber Jordan said.
Van Haecke used guidelines put in place by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to slowly reopen his shop. He limited customers at first. He allowed indoor gameplay but kept gamers socially distanced and had mask and cleaning policies in place. But now things are getting back to normal. Recently, 19 gamers showed up to play “Werewolf,” a deduction game where players must figure out who among them is the werewolf. Kingdom Cards and Games plays the game each month on the full moon.
“We would not have made it through the pandemic if not for our loyal customers,” Van Haecke said. “There were so many customers who wanted to make sure this store didn’t die during the pandemic, who went out of their way to buy something. I wouldn’t still be here if it weren’t for my customers.”
Hoosier Sports Cards
“It’s funny saying this but we grew during COVID,” said Brian Martindale, who co-owns Hoosier Sports Cards, 19 N. Court St., in Sullivan.
On eBay, the trading card category saw a 142% increase in interest in 2020 compared to the year before, said Means, of eBay.
“You have to look at the personal connection to sports,” he said. “This was around the NCAA tournament for basketball. It was canceled. The NBA went down. Hockey went down. The NFL draft pre-workouts, all those things canceled. Our thought was we wanted to let people have some type of connection to sports and we thought the card shop helped people experience that.”
Martindale runs the card shop with his brother, Brad. They grew up around the hobby, watching their father run his own sports card shop.
While other collectible hobby stores struggled during the pandemic, Hoosier Sports Cards saw their customer base grow. Their Twitter following jumped from 900 to over 2,500.
Social media was a big business boost for the brothers. Martindale said they would post a deal of the day on their accounts. Customers could pay via Paypal, drive to the store and have their purchase delivered to them curbside.
“We probably had more people contact us during COVID saying ‘hey, what are your hours? Can we come in?’” said Martindale. “Obviously it was very limited but if someone wanted to come and grab something it was almost like a curbside delivery type thing.”
They would also post questions on their social media accounts such as ‘what was the best sports card set ever released?’ They saw large conversations grow in the comments. It was like a replacement for the conversations that would have existed around the teams in the NCAA basketball tournaments or if the professional sports leagues had not shut down.
The store even expanded. When they reopened customers were limited to six at a time, but the Martindales also held outdoor events in an attempt to rebuild the community feel that existed before the shutdown.
“We wanted to keep things fun,” Martindale said. “People were going through a rough time. They didn’t know what to expect. Here we are two years later and it is still around. It was just good to have more of a positive atmosphere.”
Martindale said his customers preferred football and baseball cards over basketball in most cases.
Basketball cards were the top selling card on eBay, Means said. Baseball and football followed in interest.
Hoosier Sports Cards also has options for niche collectors such as soccer, pro-wrestling and UFC.
According to eBay’s Means, tennis and golf cards gained a lot of interest during the first half of 2021 at increases of 1,797% and 436%.
The card shop also has supplies such as plastic sleeves and cases to protect a collection and deals for entry-level collectors such as boxes filled with cards that sell for one dollar each (though eagle-eyed customers might find some gems hidden away in those boxes by the Martindale brothers).
“We want to make this fun,” Martindale said. “We enjoy this.”
Empire Comics and Games
Like nearly every other business, New Albany’s Empire Comics & Games shut down at the beginning of the pandemic before moving to curbside delivery several weeks later.
“The beginning was pretty dire,” said owner George Milton. “We are a store that has in-store gaming so all of that immediately went away. We had to rethink our business model.”
Like Kingdom Cards and Games, Empire saw an increase in game sales. Milton said that Dungeons & Dragons saw a huge jump in purchases.
The store is active on Facebook and while COVID was at its peak they took orders through the social media app, the phone and from emails. Customers could drive to the store, hand an employee a credit card and the employee would go back inside the shop and complete the transaction, delivering the purchases to the customer’s car when finished.
Comic shops were uniquely situated for the pandemic due to a core aspect of their business: the pull list. A pull list is a list of comics a customer wants to buy each week. If a customer has “X-Men,” “Wonder Woman” and “Captain America” on their pull list, then when a new issue of the comic comes into the store, that comic will automatically be placed in a folder for the customer. The customer can stop by the shop when it’s convenient and buy the comics stored in their individual folder.
“We just kept plugging along,” Milton said. “We kept communication lines open with our customers. We posted photos of the new items that came in. And once people could start shopping again with masks on, business just sort of boomed. I had a really good year [in 2021] and it’s just continued.”
But reopening the shop was a little bit scary, Milton said.
Milton’s wife, Laura, works at the University of Louisville hospital and had been taking care of COVID patients.
“I think I had a different perspective that made him anxious about reopening,” she said. “So we were very cautious about everything and did the best we could to minimize the number of people in the store, the spacing — most comic shops aren’t huge so the spacing is an issue. We gradually moved to having more in-person events and our “Magic” tournaments, which have been really welcomed by so many of our customers. It’s fun to see people getting back out there.”
This is the first year Empire Comics and Games has held in-store events since the pandemic began.
“People would hang out for hours in the afternoon and play games,” Milton said. “And then that all went away in an instant. It’s been a big shock to the community to find ways to reintegrate. We are still working on it. We are building it back.”
Comics Cubed
Shawn Hilton is the best there is at what he does. And what he does is very nice: He sells comic books.
When the pandemic lockdown began he locked up his Kokomo shop, Comics Cubed, and wasn’t sure if he would ever reopen. He’d been selling comics since 1989, working in a comic shop as a teenager. Was this the end?
A few days later he was back inside the store with his wife, selling comics on a Facebook live stream.
“From that we picked up a customer base that supported us (during the pandemic),” he said. “Now we’ve picked up friends and customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland. I send out packages to Missouri. It has definitely helped us connect and rejuvenate a base that might have forgotten about us.”
He also helped his fellow store owners during this time. Hilton shook off the notion he was any kind of leader though — before, during or after the pandemic. He’s just someone who wants to see his neighbors succeed. And he draws inspiration from those neighbors as much as they draw from him.
“The peer group community is the one that rejuvenates your desire to continue striving forward when everything looks down,” Hilton said. “You can go and talk to these people who understand that my new product is stuck on a ship in the middle of the Suez Canal in the middle of a pandemic and I don’t know when that is ever showing up. And they can sympathize. It’s a sharing of ideas. It’s a sharing of some of the stress. It’s much cheaper than therapy to just have a Facebook group with two or three other small businesses to talk to.”
The shops of Geek Street have been open now during the pandemic much longer than they were closed. Like many others, Hilton has continued the new practices he started during the lockdown. The Facebook streams continue. Social media posts are frequent. And Hilton teams up with the other shops for advertising.
It’s all been a game changer for Comics Cubed, he said.
Hilton calls the pandemic a reckoning for all businesses. It gave business owners a choice: They could stick it out or they could use the opportunity to get out of the business.
Those that made it through the darkest days of the pandemic are rejuvenated, he said. “All of a sudden there was a spark. Maybe some people realized they should have gotten out of the business. Or they decided to get on that horse and ride it. I think that is one of the big things I have seen from all of the successful stores. That kick in the pants that it will all go away tomorrow if you don’t work hard for it. They are working hard for it now.”
